Cantonese Opera: a living cultural heritage blending tradition and innovation

Yueju, or Cantonese opera, is a vibrant Chinese art form that blends centuries-old traditions with modern innovation; a fusion of music, storytelling, and stylized performances.

Editor's note: The United Nations has officially designated 44 Chinese traditions as world cultural heritage. This series examines how each of them defines what it means to be Chinese.

Imaginechina

Cantonese Opera, also known as Yueju in Mandarin, is more than just a theatrical tradition. It is a profound expression of south China's cultural identity. Dubbed the "southern red bean," the art form, performed in Cantonese, blends music, storytelling and stylized performances. Its roots stretch back more than 500 years, evolving through the centuries. In 2009, Cantonese Opera was inscribed by UNESCO as intangible cultural heritage, solidifying its place as a living cultural treasure. Originating from the folk traditions of south China's Guangdong Province, Cantonese Opera is centered on storytelling, often dramatizing historical figures, myths and moral lessons. The music is key to its unique rhythm and tonal quality. Each performance, from the elaborate costumes to the stylized gestures, reflects the deep cultural history it represents. But Cantonese Opera has always been more than entertainment. It explores complex human emotions and moral dilemmas, connecting generations through shared stories. In the mid-20th century, the rise of modern entertainment led to a decline in the traditional opera. But with government support and artistic innovation, Cantonese Opera made a strong comeback. One of the key figures in the revival was Hung Sin-nui, a renowned opera star.

Imaginechina

Born in Guangzhou, the Guangdong capital, in 1924, Hung became famous for her Hung-style vocal technique, which blended traditional Cantonese melodies with Western operatic vibrato. Her unique style captivated audiences across Southeast Asia. At the height of her fame, she left a thriving film career in Hong Kong and returned to the Chinese mainland in 1955, a move that shocked the entertainment world. Then Premier Zhou Enlai recognized her talent and became her strong supporter. Their friendship played a key role in revitalizing Cantonese Opera. In 1965, Hung's opera "Storm in the Mountain Village" debuted to critical acclaim. Zhou watched it five times, calling it the southern counterpart to the revolutionary Peking Opera work "The Red Lantern." The premier and his wife, Deng Yingchao, visited Hung at her home and gifted her "The Complete Works of Lu Xun," a symbol of their shared belief in art as a vehicle for social change. Hung's influence extended beyond China. While in Hong Kong, she became a cultural ambassador for Cantonese Opera, promoting the art form across Southeast Asia. Her films and performances earned her a devoted following, and when she returned to Hong Kong in 1981, she was welcomed like a true icon. In 2001, Hung received a Lifetime Achievement Award at New York's Lincoln Center, further solidifying her global impact. She passed away from heart attack at the age of 89 in 2013.

Imaginechina

Today, Cantonese Opera's continued vitality is shaped by the legacy of performers like Hung, as well as efforts to modernize the art form. Modern productions incorporate new technologies such as augmented reality and livestreaming to reach younger audiences. Programs like the Cantonese Opera Social Grading Exam help train and certify young performers, ensuring the tradition is passed on. International collaborations also play a major role in the Chinese opera's global reach. In 2025, the Spring Festival Opera Gala featured collaboration between Cantonese Opera performers and artists from France, Italy and Singapore, blending Cantonese Opera with Western theater. The fusion highlights Cantonese Opera's broad appeal. Livestreamed shows and cross-cultural projects have introduced it to more audiences in Southeast Asia and beyond. Despite these innovations, the essence of Cantonese Opera remains unchanged. At its core, Cantonese Opera is about storytelling. Whether a love story, political drama or mythical tale, the emotional depth of each performance resonates universally. The music, intricate singing, stylized gestures and costumes all remain key elements of the art form, preserving the core traditions that have made Cantonese Opera a beloved cultural treasure for centuries.