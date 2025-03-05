That's purrfect! Cat goes viral for high-fiving temple visitors

An American Shorthair, that high-fives temple visitors in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, has become an online sensation, sparking both excitement and controversy.

A pet cat has become an online sansation after videos surfaced of it high-fiving visitors outside Xiyuan Temple in neighboring Suzhou City, Jiangsu Province. In the viral clips, the feline, sporting a chunky golden chain, eagerly greets temple-goers while a crowd of onlookers captures the moment on their phones – some even letting out excited screams. The American Shorthair, named Tangdou (meaning "Sweet Bean"), is four years old and weighs 7.4 kilograms, according to its owner, Liu Bing. Liu describes Tangdou as naturally calm and sociable. Having spent time at Liu's board game shop as a kitten, this high-fiving cat became accustomed to people and developed a fondness for going out. "I always felt he had the potential to be a star, so I often take him out to show him off," Liu said. "It's like parents showing off their kids."

At his heaviest, Tangdou weighed 8.5kg, so these outings also help with weight management, added Liu. Tangdou started visiting Xiyuan Temple in the fall of 2023, going about once every 10-15 days on average. The temple is popular among cat lovers due to its many stray cats. However, it wasn't until recently that Tangdou truly went viral, even catching the attention of major media outlets like People's Daily. "I never expected things to blow up like this – it's a bit overwhelming," Liu admitted. In one video, Tangdou high-fives tourists in exchange for cat treats and poses for photos. Some visitors have even made special trips to the temple just to meet the pet. The account of Tangtou on the Xiaohongshu (Red Note) has 1061 followers by March 6 and hottest post was liked by 1190 people. During weekdays, Tangdou rests at home and livestreams his daily life on Douyin – China's equivalent of TikTok – at around 5pm. It also joins Liu on outdoor walks when the weather is nice, visiting shopping malls and Xiyuan Temple to bask in the sun and interact with visitors. However, Tangdou's rising fame has sparked controversy, as cats are typically wary of unfamiliar people and environments. In one widely-shared video, Tangdou appeared reluctant, with a seemingly upset expression, refusing to high-five tourists. Some users on the social media platform Xiaohongshu have urged people to stop fueling the "high-five cat" trend, expressing concern Tangdou is being overworked and could become overweight. A user named "Yishijie Xiaoli" claimed that visitors had to follow Tangdou's accounts on Xiaohongshu and Douyin before being allowed to interact with the cat.

Liu Bing / Ti Gong

In an interview with Shanghai Daily, Liu clarified that following Tangdou's accounts was not a requirement to interact with the cat and that it was not being forced to high-five visitors. He also explained that Tangdou is only outside for 2–3 hours at a time and is given at most one or two treats per outing. As for the video where Tangdou appeared exhausted, Liu attributed it to an overwhelming number of visitors that day. "Tangdou got a little nervous when cameras were pushed too close to his face, so he tried to avoid them. The hot weather that day also made him look more tired," Liu explained. The pet owner also said he only started livestreaming because he felt pressured to address the "overworked" concerns. The livestreams aim to show Tangdou's normal routine. "That's just how cats are – they don't have facial expressions like humans. Some people project their own emotions onto it, thinking it looks exhausted or unwilling to 'perform'."

Liu is not the only pet owner to face criticism for leveraging their pet's popularity. Last year, a Maine Coon named Pikachu became an "internet celebrity" for "standing guard" outside the a police station in downtown Changsha, Hunan Province. Dressed in sunglasses, Pikachu attracted a steady stream of tourists eager for photos. Initially, visitors paid 10 yuan (US$1.37) for photos, but the price later increased to 15 yuan.