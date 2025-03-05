Mongolian Long Song revived through tradition and innovation

The United Nations has officially designated 44 Chinese traditions as world cultural heritage. This series examines how each of them defines what it means to be Chinese.

On a remote Inner Mongolian prairie, a herder's voice rises, stretching across the grasslands. The free and unhurried melody carries stories of nomadic life, love and nature.

This is the Urtiin Duu, or "long song," a Mongolian vocal tradition recognized by UNESCO in 2005 as a shared intangible cultural heritage of China and Mongolia.

The long song emerged as Mongolian ancestors migrated from forests to vast grasslands, shifting from hunting to herding around 1,000 years ago.

It is one of Mongolia's two main vocal traditions, alongside the "short song," or Bogino Duu. A key part of nomadic culture, it is performed at weddings, childbirth, house-warming and foal-branding ceremonies. It can also be heard at Naadam, Mongolia's festival of wrestling, archery and horse racing.

Its lyrics celebrate rivers, mountains and the bond between humans and nature. Singers use techniques like Nogala – vocal tremolos mimicking wind or horse gallops – to create haunting, undulating melodies.

Unlike structured Western music, the Urtiin Duu has no fixed rhythm. It follows the natural cadence of breathing and horseback riding. A single syllable might stretch across 20 seconds, punctuated by Nogala.

"True 'long song' requires life experience," said Bo Narisu, a singer and the leader of the folk-rock band Anda Union, which blends the tradition with modern genres.

"When I sing of a horse, I'm not just describing it – I become its spirit," he explained.

Each long song is unique, as singers improvise, adding spontaneous variations that reflect the freedom of nomadic life.

Scholars call it the "perfect unity of heaven's voice and the human soul," while estheticians see it as a deep harmony between people and the natural world.

The Urtiin Duu becomes even more powerful when performed in a group. A lead singer, backed by three to five vocalists providing a deep, continuous drone, creates a grand, solemn atmosphere.

A defining example of the long song is "Vast Grassland," a simple yet powerful piece composed of just two melodic phrases. Its minimalist structure conveys the vast, unrestrained beauty of the Mongolian steppe.

The ancient feast song "Sixty Beauties" celebrates Mongolian life, listing 60 cherished elements, from rolling grasslands and galloping horses to flowing rivers and the bonds of family and kinship.