Too many young people are addicted to mobile devices, risking poor eyesight and lack of social skills. Lawmakers propose some solutions.

Imaginechina

What to do about children addicted to their mobile devices? Deputies at China's recently ended annual legislative sessions proposed solutions ranging from technology restrictions to campaigns urging minors to "disconnect and step outdoors." Yao Ming, National Basketball Association legend and national lawmaker, sparked widespread discussion after proposing a "24-hour screen break" initiative for minors. The plan would encourage students to voluntarily abstain from electronic devices for one day each semester, redirecting their time to outdoor activities, sports and face-to-face interaction with others. The hashtag "Yao suggests screen break" trended on social media, amassing over 120 million views in a day. Yao emphasized that the proposal aims to balance digital immersion with real-world engagement. He said he hopes a three-year pilot of his proposal might lead to formal legislation. "Children born after 2010 have never known a world without screens," he told a panel discussion at the national legislature. "We need to help them experience both worlds."

Imaginechina

Nearly 200 million minors use the Internet in China. To prevent gaming addiction and protect their healthy development, authorities have tightened regulations in recent years. In 2021, the country issued its strictest anti-addiction rules, limiting daily gaming time for minors. However, the system is easily circumvented by tactics such as using grandparents' IDs to register for gaming accounts. Chinese adolescents average over eight hours a day on mobile devices. Studies link such prolonged use to a 60 percent higher risk of "dry eye syndrome," not to mention lack of exercise and poor social skills. In a quarterly eyesight check at a local kindergarten, for instance, only one of 20 four-year-olds scored a perfect 5 for both eyes. Parents point to electronic screen devices as the main culprit. "My son bursts into tears when I take away my mobile phone from him," said a mother of one of the children. "He enjoys watching short videos and drawing on it. Even typing words and numbers fascinate him." Doctors warned that untreated "dry eye" syndrome can lead to corneal damage or even blindness. "Children's tear-film stability plummets when they stare at screens without blinking enough," said Zhang Tao of Beijing Chaoyang Hospital. He advises patients to help children avoid prolonged screen exposure and practice targeted eye exercises, including repeated blinking.