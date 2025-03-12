'Disconnect and step outdoors:' Calls mount to curb children's screen time
What to do about children addicted to their mobile devices? Deputies at China's recently ended annual legislative sessions proposed solutions ranging from technology restrictions to campaigns urging minors to "disconnect and step outdoors."
Yao Ming, National Basketball Association legend and national lawmaker, sparked widespread discussion after proposing a "24-hour screen break" initiative for minors.
The plan would encourage students to voluntarily abstain from electronic devices for one day each semester, redirecting their time to outdoor activities, sports and face-to-face interaction with others.
The hashtag "Yao suggests screen break" trended on social media, amassing over 120 million views in a day.
Yao emphasized that the proposal aims to balance digital immersion with real-world engagement. He said he hopes a three-year pilot of his proposal might lead to formal legislation.
"Children born after 2010 have never known a world without screens," he told a panel discussion at the national legislature. "We need to help them experience both worlds."
Nearly 200 million minors use the Internet in China.
To prevent gaming addiction and protect their healthy development, authorities have tightened regulations in recent years. In 2021, the country issued its strictest anti-addiction rules, limiting daily gaming time for minors.
However, the system is easily circumvented by tactics such as using grandparents' IDs to register for gaming accounts.
Chinese adolescents average over eight hours a day on mobile devices. Studies link such prolonged use to a 60 percent higher risk of "dry eye syndrome," not to mention lack of exercise and poor social skills.
In a quarterly eyesight check at a local kindergarten, for instance, only one of 20 four-year-olds scored a perfect 5 for both eyes. Parents point to electronic screen devices as the main culprit.
"My son bursts into tears when I take away my mobile phone from him," said a mother of one of the children. "He enjoys watching short videos and drawing on it. Even typing words and numbers fascinate him."
Doctors warned that untreated "dry eye" syndrome can lead to corneal damage or even blindness.
"Children's tear-film stability plummets when they stare at screens without blinking enough," said Zhang Tao of Beijing Chaoyang Hospital.
He advises patients to help children avoid prolonged screen exposure and practice targeted eye exercises, including repeated blinking.
Psychologists also highlight social and emotional consequences. Excessive immersion in the virtual world erodes the ability of children to cope with real-life challenges, said Guo Yuanyuan, a national political adviser and researcher at Capital University of Economics and Business.
"Games naturally attract minors with strong curiosity, weak self-control and an underdeveloped sense of social values," said Guo.
The debate about young people glued to digital screens is a global one.
Australia last year passed a law that will bar under-16s from platforms like Facebook and Instagram. Companies face fines up to A$50 million (US$23.5 million) for noncompliance, though details of how the law will be enforced are murky.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese defended the law, calling social media a "vector for bullying, anxiety and crime."
The move drew mixed reactions, with 77 percent of Australian parents supporting the ban, while tech giants like Meta criticized its "rushed" implementation.
Some delegates at China's legislative sessions supported stricter controls on gaming and social media.
Legislator Huang Meimei urged mandatory facial recognition for gaming apps, limiting playtime to 4-8pm on holidays and requiring parental approval every 30 minutes. Chen Weizhi, a political adviser, suggested banning minors from using adult online accounts.
Schools and families are also urged to play their parts. Parents must lead by example -- putting down their own phones first, said political adviser Guo.
"Simply blocking access is not effective in tackling addiction," she said. "A combined approach is needed, including promoting reading, sports and community activities."