Going beyond textbooks to turn today's students into tomorrow's scientific pioneers

Young people who are encouraged to develop curiosity, critical thinking and hands-on problem solving will carry forth the nation's technological progress.

China's education system often conjures images of grueling exams and rote memorization. Yet, my 16-year-old son's experience tells a different story. Despite academic pressures, he thrives in an environment teaching him to think creatively and learn independently. Each week, he spends six hours in classes that balance theoretical textbook learning with hands-on problem-solving. University students and professors regularly mentor high-schoolers like him, bridging the gap between academia and real-world application. These mentorships are not mere formalities; they offer young students direct exposure to the latest industry practices and research trends, making complex concepts more tangible.

Last semester, my son and his teammates competed in a data-analytics competition. Their task? Solve practical challenges – from electric-vehicle battery efficiency to social media misinformation and real-estate risk assessment. Unlike traditional school competitions, this one required students to think critically, collaborate effectively and apply their knowledge to unpredictable scenarios. There was no standard test. Instead, they cleaned and analyzed data, defended their findings before industry experts and proposed solutions. Frequent discussions with mentors refined their ideas, culminating in a final defense of their conclusions. His team won first place, but that was secondary. What really mattered was the lesson in logic, creativity and inquiry. The experience mirrored real-world research and development processes, preparing them for the complexities of modern technological fields. This is not an isolated case. Youth innovation competitions in Shanghai increasingly emphasize real-world applications. From AI-driven posture correction in sports to smart parking solutions, students are tackling issues that require them to apply technology to daily life.

In one recent project, a high school team developed an AI-assisted device to help visually impaired individuals navigate urban environments – an idea born from their personal observations and interactions with local communities. Beyond AI and data science, young innovators receive substantial support across fields like materials science, environmental tech, robotics and medicine. For instance, a team of students in Beijing recently developed a biodegradable packaging material that significantly reduces plastic waste, earning them recognition from both academia and industry. Another group in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, created a low-cost water purification system for rural areas, addressing a long-standing public health issue. The goal is clear: nurture scientific curiosity and problem-solving skills from an early age.

Lessons in STEM education Curiosity must come before curriculum. Early STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education should go beyond textbooks, encouraging young minds to observe, question and engage with the challenges of our times before diving into technical training. A student who sees a problem firsthand is far more likely to develop a passion for solving it. AI fluency is no longer optional. Today's youth are growing up in an era where AI is seamlessly integrated into daily life. The challenge is not just teaching them how to use it, but how to use it responsibly. Schools must instill curiosity, empathy and ethical reasoning to prevent AI from becoming merely a tool for convenience rather than for innovation. China's talent pipeline is expanding rapidly. STEM literacy has taken root in major cities, with thousands of tomorrow's innovators emerging each year. The DeepSeek AI team, composed of top university graduates, represents the first generation shaped by these initiatives. The question now is: How do we provide them with a clearer path forward? Without proper guidance, even the most talented students may struggle in the transition from academic success to distinguished careers. Beyond the science Olympiad challenges, a broader system is needed. China's national competitions in math, physics, chemistry, biology and information science have long identified elite talent, granting top scorers direct admission to prestigious institutes of higher learning such as Tsinghua and Peking universities. But innovation cannot be confined to a select few. Expanding access to STEM education – through competitions, industry partnerships and interdisciplinary programs – is the next step in ensuring a more expansive culture of innovation.

One promising example is the collaboration between leading tech companies and high schools. Companies like Huawei and Tencent have launched mentorship programs where students work alongside engineers to tackle real-world projects. These initiatives help bridge the gap between theoretical learning and practical application, giving students firsthand experience in how scientific knowledge translates into technological breakthroughs. Similarly, Chinese universities are increasingly supporting high school research initiatives. Tsinghua University's "Future Scientist" program invites high school students to work in research labs alongside PhD candidates. Such early exposure to advanced research environments significantly enhances students' problem-solving abilities and fosters a culture of inquiry-driven learning.

Education evolves with its educators. Innovation isn't age-dependent, but it does require personalized teaching from teachers who possess both technical proficiency and open minds. As Gen-Z educators enter classrooms, technology-integrated learning will become the norm rather than the exception. Programs that encourage a constant progression of learning among teachers will be essential in maintaining this momentum. China's STEM education reforms should not be judged solely by the emergence of AI powerhouses like DeepSeek. The real measure of success lies in building a sustainable talent pipeline that ranges across industry sectors. The next decade will determine whether these efforts produce not just individual brilliance, but a nationwide culture of scientific ingenuity. If nurtured correctly, today's students will be tomorrow's pioneers, shaping the future of global technology.