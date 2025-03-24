Tibetan medicinal bathing: a connection between humans and nature

The United Nations has officially designated 44 Chinese traditions as world cultural heritage. This series examines how each of them defines what it means to be Chinese.

In Tibetan tradition, bathing is more than just a cleansing ritual; it is a deep connection between humans and nature, a practice that harmonizes body and mind.

Every year during the seventh month of the Tibetan calendar, local families gather by rivers and streams to celebrate the Bathing Festival. The Tibetan medicinal bathing, or Lum medicinal bathing of Sowa Rigpa (Tibetan medicine), is a fundamental part of this bathing culture.

In Tibetan, "Lum" refers to the traditional knowledge and practices of bathing in natural hot springs, herbal water or steam to maintain health and treat illness. This practice was inscribed in UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in November 2018.

Legend has it that in the 7th century, Princess Wencheng, daughter of Emperor Taizong of the Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907), struggled to adapt to Xizang's harsh climate after marrying King Songtsen Gampo as part of a marital alliance in AD 641. Their union played a significant role in strengthening ties between Xizang and the Tang Dynasty.

To help the princess, King Songtsen Gampo sought the guidance of a lama, who prepared a medicinal bath for Princess Wencheng. Within weeks, she was cured.

Around 70 years later, another Tang princess Jincheng, who married Tibetan King Tride Tsukten, also used this medicinal bath for health and wellness, highlighting its enduring legacy.

The earliest references to Tibetan medicinal bathing can be found in the "Four Medical Tantras," written in the late 8th century. This practice has since evolved within the Tibetan understanding of life based on Jungwa-nga (five elements: earth, water, fire, wind and space) and a view of health and illness based on Nyepa-sum (three dynamics: Lung, Tripa and Pekan). According to Tibetan medicine, Nyepa-sum are both the essential elements that sustain life activities and the underlying factors that give rise to illnesses.

The tradition is widely practiced in China's Xizang as well as Qinghai, Sichuan, Gansu and Yunnan provinces, with the Yarlung Valley on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau and the Tibetan farming and pastoral areas as its concentrated inheritance areas.