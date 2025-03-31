Chinese users are increasingly turning to DeepSeek for companionship and crisis support. AI may enhance therapy by aiding professionals, but it won't replace human connection.

Sophie Wang, a 32-year-old woman working in the media industry in Shanghai, recently has found a new master for guidance in her life, DeepSeek. DeepSeek R1 – the Chinese AI model released in January, that once astonished techies with its low chip requirements and sent NVIDIA's stock tumbling 17 percent in a single day – is now making waves in unexpected fields. Beyond disrupting the tech industry, it's becoming a digital "emotional band-aid" in China, with users turning to it for everything from reversing bad luck and finding love to handling tricky bosses. There are almost 20,000 entries on the social media platform RedNote or Xiaohongshu about utilizing the AI model for fortune-telling and almost twice as many concerning PowerPoints.

Can AI predict the future? Despite her initial skepticism, Wang tested DeepSeek by instructing it to locate her cat and a misplaced set of headphones. Using a traditional Chinese divination approach, the AI predicted that the cat would be in its regular location, which turned out to be on the bed. It correctly predicted that the headphones would be in the bedroom or study. When two of Wang's friends got into an argument, she asked DeepSeek to predict if her "worries" would result in anything terrible, without sharing any details with it. DeepSeek stated that the issue seemed to stem from interpersonal interactions, where a rigid communication style—such as unilateral pressure—may have played a role. "It was eerily accurate," Wang said. From a scientific standpoint, these responses are predicated on high probability. Existing generative AI models rely heavily on large datasets for pre-training. They use probability-based algorithms to generate text, graphics, and video. A pet cat is more likely to be found in its usual location, and headphones are commonly found in bedrooms and studies. About a century ago, the late Austrian psychologist Alfred Adler claimed that the majority of human concerns come from interpersonal relationships. Wang observed that when AI is asked questions outside its database, such as predicting when someone will get married, its “predictions” are often inaccurate. Wang also noted that DeepSeek's responses can become increasingly unrealistic over long conversations. For instance, it often promoted stainless-steel jewelry to her, claiming that the material could protect against negative energy and harmful magnetic fields.

Despite its limitations, Wang still views the AI model as a "mental band-aid" for emotional challenges. When the poor feedback on the event organized by her theater troupe left her feeling powerless and anxious, DeepSeek responded with a divination: "Given the team's flexibility, the outcome will ultimately be positive. Though participants may feel uncertain at first, the event will become more enjoyable as it progresses." "It was incredibly helpful to me at that moment," Wang said.

Seeking emotional support from AI Many people use AI for fortune-telling as a fun activity but stop when the predictions prove inaccurate. Others seek emotional support or solutions to personal concerns. DeepSeek’s deep-thinking mode, which reveals its thought process, is praised for being compassionate and non-judgmental. “Though not always accurate, it tries hard and offers valuable emotional support,” said Du, a 31-year-old e-commerce worker. Frustrated by her harsh boss, she turned to DeepSeek, which advised her to be mindful in communication, stay alert to changes, and take a step-by-step approach to job changes. "What DeepSeek says may be common knowledge," Du said. "But occasionally you need someone to remind you that the future holds possibilities." Du said that when she and her friends encountered challenges related to money, dating, or work, they would turn to DeepSeek for answers or emotional support.

When 30-year-old Cai began to develop feelings for her female dance teacher, she turned to DeepSeek for help too. The AI introduced her to pansexuality, assuring her that she didn’t need to struggle with gender labels and could focus on her true emotions. “You don’t have to convince yourself to accept a specific answer,” it said. “What matters most is protecting your emotional well-being, respecting your feelings, and being kind and patient with yourself, just as you would with a close friend.” Cai recalled that she felt instantly uplifted and clearer after reading the message. DeepSeek also suggested a step-by-step plan, such as periodically skipping dance classes to create a sense of “scarcity,” but it cautioned that this could affect her teacher’s performance review. Cai found these suggestions more amusing than actionable, but she still praised DeepSeek’s assistance. “I used to dwell on problems for a long time without finding answers, but now I can just ask DeepSeek, and it gives me helpful insights,” Cai said, adding that it has led to her “cognitive improvement.”

Who's "holding the knife"? The emergence of DeepSeek coincides with a sharp increase in the size and demand for mental health services in China. In 2021, about 97.76 million people, 76 percent under 24, used the video platform Bilibili to seek mental health information, according to a 2022 youth mental health report. Mental health videos on the platform garnered over 7.6 billion views, with searches for terms like “anxiety,” “depression,” and “stress” totaling 99.3 million.According to CCTV.com, China’s psychological counseling market was valued at over 63.81 billion yuan (US$8.79 billion), with further growth expected. However, resources are insufficient to meet demand. Therapy sessions can cost from a few hundred to over a thousand yuan, with varying quality. Public hospitals offer more affordable options, but excellent psychologists often have long waiting lists, delaying timely help for those in need. Cai, who was diagnosed with depressive tendencies eight years ago, saw three therapists before finding one she liked. Her visits reduced from weekly to monthly as her condition improved, but she still paid 600 yuan per session. “If DeepSeek can help me sort through smaller concerns, I might be able to space out my therapy sessions,” she said. Cai acknowledges that DeepSeek cannot address deeper emotions or complex issues. For instance, she prefers discussing childhood trauma with a human therapist, who can read her microexpressions and encourage her to open up in ways AI cannot. Cai Yansu, a senior nationally certified psychological counselor, noted that AI is efficient, accessible, and aligns with the trend of simplifying relationships. However, she emphasized that human connection, rather than just giving advice, is key to providing effective psychological support. The complexities of the human inner world cannot be fully understood by big data models, she added.