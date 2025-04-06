Renewing Shanghai: City projects transform urban landscape

Each episode uses urban renewal cases, experts' analysis, and interviews with residents to show how Shanghai balances tradition with modern innovation.

Footage was shot on location in the North Bund, Xujiahui, Dongjiadu, Yuyuan Road, Shibei High-tech Park and Siping Road in Yangpu District.

Consisting of six episodes, the series focuses on themes of overall area renewal, improvement of the living environment, enhancement of public spaces, preservation of historical features, industrial park upgrades, and commercial district revitalization.

Produced by Shanghai Daily, the videos document the construction of high-end business zones, green public spaces, and smart communities, as well as upgrades to old neighborhoods.

On the North Bund, at the confluence of the Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek, the series shows the transformation of old docks and warehouses into a modern cultural district. The project aims to turn the area into a "world reception hall" by attracting international companies and financial institutions. Public space improvements and waterfront promenades are key parts of this renewal.

Siping Road's NICE2035 Future Living Prototype Street is featured as a model of community renewal. Once an old backstreet, it has evolved into a vibrant community using smart technology and green building methods. Boutique cafes, innovation labs, youth centers, and creative workshops now offer residents better living conditions and opportunities to showcase their talents. As Italian architect and Tongji University professor Aldo Cibic noted, "This neighborhood showcases an innovative urban renewal and the joint effort of residents to build a better life."

In Dongjiadu, the creation of six pocket parks from unused urban spaces is highlighted. The video shows how these parks blend with historic sites such as the Maritime Merchant Guild and Dongjiadu Church, helping to renew the old district while preserving its heritage.

On Yuyuan Road, modern design blends seamlessly with preserved historic buildings, crafting a culturally charming living space. The old neighborhood's vibrant atmosphere complements trendy businesses, and thoughtful renovations enhance residents' quality of life, breathing new vitality into the century-old road.

Shibei High-tech Park is presented as a success story of industrial transformation. The park has refurbished old factory buildings into a high-tech innovation cluster through joint transformation measures.

The Xujiahui commercial hub is also undergoing change. Traditional landmarks like Oriental Department Store, Pacific Department Store, and Shanghai Sixth Department Store are being rebuilt. A new skywalk system now connects underground passages with commercial, transport, and leisure areas, enhancing overall urban functions. A Xuhui District official said, "The skywalk improves access and offers a space for rest and exchange." These views highlight the impact of technology and public facility improvements in the city's renewal efforts.

The "Renewing Shanghai" series will be broadcast on multiple media platforms. It provides an objective look at how Shanghai is boosting urban vitality and achieving high-quality development.