Can you dig it? Foraging for edible wild plants and maybe finding romance

Young people are embracing the popular "jungle exploration" trend to get out into fresh air, meet new people and enjoy the culinary benefits of harvesting food.

What's your idea of an ideal blind date: (a) the cinema, (b) a walk in a park or (c) coffee at a trendy café? None of the above for a group of young people experimenting with a different way to meet people and start friendships – foraging for edible wild plants in rural areas. Last month, Joan Luo, a 27-year-old program developer at a bank, joined a "blind-date" group event held in Pujiang Country Park in Minhang District. The aim was to find and harvest wild food and then picnic on the results. A plant specialist was on hand to guide newbies on how to recognize edible herbs and vegetables. "It was the first time I joined such activity, and it was exciting," Luo said. "It got so wrapped up in looking for plants that I forgot about finding romance."

Ti Gong

On social network platforms, young people call this activity "daye (打野)," which literally means "jungle exploration" – a term coined from video game slang. Posts about looking for daye partners, organizing weekend daye events and sharing daye harvests have flooded Xiaohongshu (Red), WeChat and other social media sites. During the recent Qingming Festival holiday, daye was among the more popular outdoor activities. On Weibo, the tagline "digging wild vegetables" drew more than 200 million clicks and 893,000 comments. "It's a recreational activity that doesn't cost much," said Luo. "All you need are a pair of garden gloves, a trowel and a bucket. For people living in the city, it's a great way to get out in the fresh air and embrace nature." So how does an event like this help romance blossom? Cai Feng, a 31-year-old programmer, said the activity affords a good relaxed opportunity to become familiar with another person's personality and traits. Last month he went to the neighboring province of Zhejiang to participate in a daye event. He said he met new friends, though the outing was not strictly billed as a social event. "Some people were modest and asked for help if they had trouble identifying a plant," Cai said. "Others pretended they knew it all, when they didn't. Some people were patient when they didn't come up with much harvest; others gave up too easily. I believe an event like this reveals more about people than an actual blind date would because participants aren't so self-conscious."

Ti Gong

In the past, foraging for edible wild plants was considered an activity for older people. It often had a bad reputation because of people digging in no-go areas like greenbelts or city parks. Last month in Beijing, a woman stirred controversy after she damaged a lawn area digging for herbs in the city's Chaoyang Park. She was eventually stopped by urban management officials, holding a plastic bag half filled with plants. "We have urged parks and greenery areas to post signs and distribute pamphlets advising people where they can't dig up plants," said Zhang Yu, an urban management official in the city. "We have also established a patrol team to stop such behavior. Digging wild plants in prohibited areas can result in a maximum fine of 100 yuan (US$14)." In Shanghai, many parks are off-limits to digging up wild plants. For example, Gongqing Forest Park in Yangpu District, a popular hiking destination, specifically has rules banning "digging up wild plants, roots, bamboo shoots or soil." Plant experts also urge foragers to learn how to distinguish between what is edible and what is not. For example, poison hemlock shares a similar appearance with garden cress. According to the China Institute of Food Science and Technology, even edible plants may not be healthy because of potential environment pollution, especially those growing around chemical plants, landfills, sewage ditches and highways. At the same time, foragers are encouraged to respect ecology and not overzealously harvest too many plants.

Places to find wild vegetables in Shanghai Pujiang Country Park, Minhang District In Minhang District, foraging is allowed in Pujiang Country Park, especially near Gate 6. At the intersection of Lianyue and Luchen roads, there's a vast open grassland where large patches of clover and shepherd's purse grow. To the right are wild rapeseed plants, and along the riverbank, Indian asters grow in abundance. Open hours: 8:30am-5pm Fee: free

Dongping National Forest Park, Chongming County The park now is holding a wild vegetable festival. After entering the park, visitors can rent small baskets and tools for free at the Forest Gourmet Square on the opposite side of the transportation center. A forest area the size of a soccer field is filled with shepherd's purse, Indian asters and clover. The park also provides a map and pictures that display the appearance of edible plants. Instructors are available. Open hours: 8am to 4pm, through April 30 Park ticket: 70 yuan (festival activities free)

Ti Gong