The stairway to love: Chongqing's real-life fairy tale

While influencers like IShowSpeed flock to China's trendy spots, there is a hidden gem in southwestern Chongqing City that tells a story more profound than any viral photo op: the "Love Ladder."

Built step by step over 50 years by Liu Guojiang for his wife Xu Chaoqing, the 6,208-step staircase began as a way to keep her safe. It now stands as a public memorial to a love that challenged tradition and endured isolation.

It draws not only local visitors but global admirers like Brazilian writer Paola Vechetti, who calls it "the ultimate romance."

Liu first met Xu in 1942, when he was 6 and she was a bride. According to local custom, a bride's touch could heal a child's ailments.

Liu, missing a front tooth, peeked into Xu's wedding sedan chair. She reached out and touched his lips. That moment, Liu later said, stayed with him forever.

By 1952, Xu was a 26-year-old widow with four children. Liu, 16, began helping her with chores. Their friendship deepened. One day, when she and her children fell into a river, Liu saved them. His feelings grew, despite his neighbors' views.

Their age difference and Xu's widowhood brought criticism. In 1956, they left the village together, opting for exile rather than shame. They settled on an untraversed mountain.

The couple built a life on the mountain. They farmed, raised seven children, and lived without electricity or roads.