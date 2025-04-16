Retired, recharged, and ready to roam: The silver-haired economy is shining

The silver-haired economy is booming. With time, means and a thirst for life, seniors are reshaping tourism markets – and Shanghai is paving the way with age-friendly policies.

As the proverb goes, "One is never too old to travel afar," and this May Day holiday, China's silver-haired generation is proving just that. A remarkable surge in holiday bookings heralds the arrival of a silver-haired travel boom. According to Shanghai Spring Tour, reservations for the 2025 May Day holiday have risen by nearly 30 percent year-on-year. Of these, travelers aged 60 and above account for almost half – a striking testament to their growing presence in the tourism landscape. This year, their footsteps reach farther and wider. No longer limited to the familiar, elderly tourists are casting their nets far and wide. Thanks in part to the ongoing Osaka Expo, Japan has taken the lead among short-haul destinations, with Osaka, Tokyo, Hokkaido and Takamatsu especially favored. Meanwhile, long-haul journeys to Casablanca, Sydney, Auckland and Budapest are gaining popularity, illustrating a shift from the beaten path to a broader world view. This trend is more than a passing wave; it is a reflection of renewed vitality in a market driven by over 300 million citizens aged 60 and above. With time in their hands, means at their disposal, and a thirst for cultural enrichment, this demographic is fast becoming the backbone of a flourishing tourism economy. In their golden years, they are proving that travel, like wisdom, only deepens with age.

Ti Gong

Once regarded merely as frugal travelers content with budget tours, seniors have now taken center stage in the tourism industry's revival. In 2024, travel orders placed by the silver-haired demographic rose by over 22 percent year-on-year – a pace far outstripping the industry's overall growth, according to data from Trip.com. The numbers speak volumes: 31 percent of senior travelers journeyed twice as often as they did in 2019, reflecting a shift not only in frequency but in lifestyle. Meanwhile, Tongcheng Travel reports a nearly 50 percent year-on-year rise in searches for senior-specific tour packages. The winter season, once considered off-peak, is now a golden window, with travelers aged 60 and above emerging as the primary market. "I've traveled extensively with my former colleagues, and we spent the entire winter in Hainan for its mild weather," shared Wang Meixiang, a Shanghai resident in her 60s. "I enjoy exploring new places and have already visited dozens of countries." "For me, comfort is paramount – quality accommodation, meals tailored to older travelers, and a relaxed itinerary make all the difference," she added.

Ti Gong

China has implemented several initiatives in recent years to strengthen the silver-haired economy and related businesses, including elderly care and cultural tourism. Shanghai, a national cultural and commercial hub with a significant aging population, has promoted silver-haired tourism through legislation and infrastructure. It is also enhancing standards and infrastructure to suit seniors' fundamental travel demands and fully leveraging local and neighboring tourism resources to meet their spiritual needs. The Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau reported that the city's elderly population touched 5.68 million in 2023, accounting for about 37 percent of permanent residents. Last week, the city released a new action plan to encourage efforts in the development of diverse elderly-friendly tourism products, enrichment of senior entertainment, and optimization of barrier-free travel services. The city has also encouraged social workers and senior caregivers to partner with aged travelers and has called for insurance product development.

Ti Gong

Early this month, it introduced 17 tourist routes designed for the elderly. Major travel agencies like Jinjiang and Shanghai Spring Tour offer two-to-three-day Chongming flower and bird photography tours, Lingang wellness vacation tours, and mixed tours of domestic aircraft manufacturing bases and ancient towns for 399 (US$55) to 1,095 yuan per person. According to the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism, the routes emphasize "slow travel" by connecting several destinations by direct bus service and providing high-quality, pleasant, and safe travel. "These routes are designed for seniors who prefer less hassle, featuring 'fixed accommodation plus slow-paced' itineraries, such as staying in fixed hotels, preferably resort-style ones, with half-day activities and half-day rest," said Li Yan with Jinjiang Travel. Over 350 elderly travelers spent two to three days in Pudong New Area, Songjiang, Qingpu and Chongming districts. "I have been to Zhujiajiao in the past, but I am still pleased about the trip," remarked 60-year-old Wang Aiping, who was waiting at the Shanghai South Long-Distance Bus Center to visit Zhujiajiao in Qingpu District with 10 other senior citizens. "The weather is lovely, and the whole tour is very convenient and age-friendly with ample schedule and comfortable transportation." Cao Li, who booked two tours for her parents, said, "With all-inclusive fees, great itineraries, fine dining, and comfortable accommodation, my parents have no worries, and that's what reassures me most."

Ti Gong

Yang Jingsong, director of the China Tourism Academy's International Department and a tourism scholar, said senior tourism is no longer "sunset red (referring to elderly tour groups) sightseeing" but a "silver-hair revolution." "The new generation of senior tourists are more capable consumers who reject the 'elderly' label," he said. "Policy dividends, technology empowerment, and business model innovation have made senior tourism a trillion-yuan market in China." Yang said a diversified and individualized market will provide participants more chances. Seniors' travel modes have evolved from 50-person sightseeing buses and group tours to premium small groups of six to eight people, as well as semi-independent, independent, and in-depth tours, ranging from check-in tourism to immersive wellness experiences. This evolution demands more from tourism service providers. Shanghai South Long-Distance Bus Center offers senior travelers exclusive check-in channels, exclusive assembly areas, security checks, tourism consulting, and luggage storage. Drivers with experience have been hired for shuttle buses. The Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism will coordinate with transportation bureaus to provide more convenient senior departure points.

Ti Gong

Shanghai's travel companies are targeting silver-haired tourists with superior product design and services. Zhou Weihong, deputy general manager of Shanghai Spring Tour, one of the earliest providers of silver-hair tourism routes, said that silver-hair product design should follow the times and give tourists more emotional value. To reduce costs, the travel agency has offered chartered flight products for spring sightseeing destinations at home and abroad and streamlined visa, tour guide, and in-transit services for long-haul destinations like Europe. "To meet the needs of the silver-hair group, it's essential to standardize service procedures from store services and product design to resource optimization, itinerary planning, and after-sales follow-ups," said Zhou, who suggested age-friendly tourism services for seniors. For example, hotels with elevators are given priority, while luggage transportation is offered for hotels without elevators. The appropriate routes incorporate wellness components like hot springs, health courses, and exercise activities. Recently, Dao Lang's concert in Shanghai created a boom among middle-aged and older people. In encouraging the integrated growth of culture, business, tourism, sports, and exhibitions, establishing exclusive cultural tourist consumption scenarios for seniors has become a hallmark of Shanghai's "silver-haired economy."

Ti Gong