Timeline of Auto Shanghai: From modest display of China's ambition to global bellwether

What began in 1985 as a modest display of automotive ambition has blossomed into a pivotal event on the global stage. Auto Shanghai, now a biennial fixture alternating with Beijing, has mirrored the remarkable ascent of the Chinese automotive industry itself. In its early days, Auto Shanghai mainly served as a window for China to observe the international automotive landscape. The event in 1985, organized by the China Association of Automobile Manufactures and the Council for the Promotion of International Trade Shanghai, coincided with the dawn of modern passenger car production in the nation.

Fast forward to the 21st century, and Auto Shanghai has transformed into a global bellwether, particularly for the burgeoning electric vehicle market. Chinese domestic brands, once playing catch-up, are now leading the charge in the EV revolution, outpacing many traditional international giants. The Shanghai show has become a crucial platform for both introducing new technologies to the Chinese market and showcasing the innovation of domestic manufacturers to the world. Trends in China, as the world's largest automotive market, heavily influenced by Auto Shanghai, are increasingly shaping global strategies. Now on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of Auto Shanghai, follow Shanghai Daily to dive back into the past to the history of the event.

1985: the first Auto Shanghai In 1985, during the nascent stages of China's reform and opening-up, private automobile was still a distant dream for most Chinese people, as they were just beginning to bring back home "four big items" – color TV, refrigerator, laundry machine, and radio cassette player. The concept of an "auto show" was a distant and unfamiliar notion for the average citizen, and the 1985 Auto Shanghai served as a pivotal event as an initial foray. The event also witnessed the debut of the Volkswagen Santana, a model that would become a long-standing presence in the Chinese automotive market.

1991: the swan song of the "Shanghai" brand car After several years of expansion, Chinese consumers demonstrated an increased understanding of automobiles. During this period, Shanghai Volkswagen(now known as SAIC Volkswagen Automotive), leveraging its local market advantage, partnered with German-based Volkswagen to introduce flagship models such as the Santana, Golf, and Jetta, achieving unprecedented market success. However, the strong presence of joint venture brands at this auto show severely impacted the viability of domestic Chinese automakers. Later that year, with the final "Shanghai" brand sedan rolling off the production line, this once-prominent domestic marque, which produced nearly 80,000 cars during its 33 years' lifespan, ultimately exited the automotive landscape.

1993: the first appearance of car models For quite a bit of time, female car models served as a highlight of Auto Shanghai, and the trend began in 1993, when companies such as Japan-based Toyota Motor Corp. pioneered the use of such models to attract attendees, a strategy that yielded significant positive results. Subsequently, the practice became inextricably linked with auto exhibitions, spreading from the Shanghai Auto Show to other similar events. Yet criticism emerged gradually, pointing out that car models distorted the original concepts of auto shows and it was disrespectful to women.

2005: Auto Shanghai, a global event from now on In June 2005, the Shanghai Auto Show received certification from the Union of International Fairs, the global association of the exhibition industry, marking its transition onto the global stage. Beginning with this year's event, an increasing number of luxury brands began to show up at Auto Shanghai.

2009: The auto show amidst financial storm Despite the lingering shadow of the 2008 subprime mortgage crisis casting a pall over global markets, the 13th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition defied expectations, surging to unprecedented levels of success. Buoyed by robust domestic economic management, the event reportedly shattered previous records across multiple metrics. The unveiling of the Maybach Zeppelin stood as a prime example. More than just a luxury vehicle, this limited-edition model, boasting formidable power and opulent interiors, ignited fervent interest within China's affluent circles, underscoring the deep strategic importance of this market for high-end marques.

2015: Curtain falls on car models Fast forward to the 16th Auto Shanghai, and the landscape had undergone a significant transformation. The most indelible event of this iteration was the mandated elimination of the traditional car model segment. The absence of the often-glamorous and sometimes distracting presence of car models allowed attendees and media alike to focus more intently on the automobiles themselves. This evolution signaled a new era for the Shanghai Auto Show, one where the vehicles truly took center stage.