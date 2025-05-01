|   
News / In Focus

Presidential encounter marks turning point for Shanghai-based French mathematician

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:08 UTC+8, 2025-05-01
Hamza Boukili, a French mathematician and AI entrepreneur, was in for a surprise when he met Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Foundation Model Innovation Center.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  20:08 UTC+8, 2025-05-01       0
Presidential encounter marks turning point for Shanghai-based French mathematician

Hamza Boukili stands alongside Chinese entrepreneurs, professors and students at the Shanghai Foundation Model Innovation Center to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Hamza Boukili wasn't expecting to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at a Shanghai tech salon this week. But the French mathematician found himself face-to-face with the country's top leader – an unexpected moment that left him both honored and inspired.

The only foreigner in the room, the Frenchman stood alongside Chinese entrepreneurs, professors and students at the Shanghai Foundation Model Innovation Center, where the future of AI was the topic of the day.

Boukili, who has been in China since 2020, teaches applied mathematics at the Paris Elite Institute, a joint program between Shanghai Jiao Tong University and top French engineering schools. Now, he is a permanent resident, reflecting a deepening commitment to the city he now calls home.

Presidential encounter marks turning point for Shanghai-based French mathematician

Hamza Boukili has become a permanent resident in China.

Boukili co-founded a startup in 2023 focused on using AI to reduce carbon emissions.

"I feel very honored and also very lucky to take part in this event," Boukili said.

The forum brought together local entrepreneurs, professors and students to explore the theme of "AI Agent." Boukili was invited to share his views alongside CEOs and startup founders.

He spoke about how Shanghai government, university and business leaders collaborate to develop AI strategies.

Boukili stated that France remains strong in traditional engineering but lags behind Shanghai in terms of the scale and density of AI expertise and resources.

As a teacher, he is helping to design AI courses. French nationals make up about 40 percent of the faculty.

"We want to deepen international cooperation," he said. "We hope to train talent that can drive innovation."

As an entrepreneur, he benefits from local support.

"We get free access to high-powered computing servers," he noted. "In France, cloud services cost a fortune – here, even foreigners can plug in quickly."

Presidential encounter marks turning point for Shanghai-based French mathematician
Ti Gong

French mathematician Hamza Boukili teaches at Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

Boukili credits Shanghai's economy and strong institutional support for some success.

"We never lack clients," he said. "The government clears every hurdle – from registration to computing power – and universities provide labs and talent pools."

That synergy, he believes, makes Shanghai a global innovation hub.

Boukili has also engaged with the local community. During the 2024 Paris Olympics, he was invited by Xuhui District to speak at the Hui Forum, a well-regarded lecture series on Sino-French relations. Although he was in Paris at the time, he flew back to Shanghai just in time to take the stage.

"I prepared my remarks during the flight," he recalled. "Despite the time difference, I went directly to the forum. The audience's warmth made me feel truly at home."

His participation in the 2023 Xuhui Innovation and Entrepreneurship Summit further underscored the city's encouragement of emerging talent.

"I did not expect to have my own company just a year later," he said. "That's a testament to how supportive the local environment is."

Presidential encounter marks turning point for Shanghai-based French mathematician
Ti Gong

Boukili claimed that only after reading news reports and getting congratulatory messages from friends and colleagues following Xi's visit did he fully comprehend the magnitude of what had transpired.

"It will change the course of my work," he said.

Looking ahead, he plans to devote even more time to his startup and academic work.

"With this level of support, there's every reason to do more," he said. "Shanghai has emerged as a global leader in innovation – and I'm optimistic about both the city's future and my own."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Shanghai
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
Xuhui
﻿
