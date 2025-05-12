Weaving Shanghai's natural wetlands into the everyday life of the city

Shanghai's "ecological backbone" protects the environment, creates wildlife sanctuaries and provides recreational opportunities for residents.

Under a green canopy in Qingpu's "Little Amazon of Shanghai," a kayaker glides through quiet, reed-lined waterways. In the morning mist on Chongming Island, walkers view the once nearly extinct Père David's deer. In Pudong, birdwatchers photograph winged migrators on a stopover. Nature reserves like these are part of Shanghai's growing effort to blend city life with abundant wetland resources shaped by millennia of river silt and human adaptation. "Wetlands are Shanghai's ecological backbone," said Chen Lin, director of the Urban Planning and Design Institute's rural branch, who led a recent survey of citywide wetlands. "They're natural sponges, outdoor classrooms and sanctuaries for both wildlife and people." The city, according to the latest recent survey, has more than 6,300 square kilometers devoted to wetlands – 65 percent of them coastal, 32 percent rural and 3 percent urban ecosystems. The reserves include marshes, paddy fields, tidal flats, lakes, rivers and city ponds. Many are areas once overlooked or exploited, but now celebrated as vital organs in the city's ecological body. Shanghai's planning authority has pledged strict protection of nearly a third of critical wetland areas, while opening about 40 percent for controlled recreation, eco-tourism and sustainable agriculture. Chen said the idea is not to fence nature off, but rather to weave it into everyday life.

One of the most striking features of wetlands is their appeal to migratory birds. Every winter, tens of thousands of them land in the tidal marshes of Chongming's Dongtan National Nature Reserve, which was listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site last year. Species like hooded cranes and spoonbills use the wetlands as a crucial stopover on the East Asian-Australasian flyway. More than 300 bird species have been recorded at the Dongtan reserve, including 19 under first-tier national protected status and 59 under second-class protection. Among those captivated by the reserve's biodiversity is Liam John Davey, a British teacher with a bilingual school on the island. "I feel like a gardener here," Davey said, noting that the quiet, green environment reminds him of his childhood days by Britain's coastline. "There are birds everywhere and it's amazing."

In Xincun Township of Chongming, Shanghai has created its first habitat for wild Père David's deer in a wetland area designed for species recovery and biodiversity enhancement. The deer, named after a French missionary and indigenous to China, were once hunted to the verge of extinction. Their return marks a milestone in rewilding efforts and genetic conservation. "The deer need very specific wetland conditions to survive," said Qiu Jixin, deputy director of the township's Urban Operations Center. "The fact that we see strong, healthy adults and newborns every year shows that this environment suits them well." The deer are monitored by GPS as they roam reed marshes, mudflats and seasonal fields planted with rice and forage crops. The presence has attracted various other wildlife, including egrets, frogs, snakes and small mammals.

In Qingpu District, the waterways in Dianhu Village – called the "Little Amazon of Shanghai" – are magnets for young urbanites seeking a tranquil respite from city bustle. Xu Han, a local resident, discovered the area while paddle boarding in 2019. He later opened a kayak club beside the village river, then a Thai restaurant near the dock. "We wanted people to paddle, relax and enjoy a meal in a natural wetland," said Xu. In the nearby town of Fengjing, British landscape architect Lee Parks helped revive an ancient dike-and-pond system known as weitian (圩田) in Xinyuan Village and even wrote a song for the restoration project. "I love Xinyuan Village," he said. "It is my Shanghai-style fantasy of the lower reaches of the Yangtze River." Families there still keep boats by their homes, echoing decades-old traditions of paddling through the waterways. The village's water-bound layout remains consistent with Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) schematics, showcasing centuries of hydraulic engineering. The area also cultivates traditional aquatic crops like water caltrop, arrowhead and water shield.

Even closer to downtown Shanghai, the Expo Riverside Wetland in Pudong is home to herons in a green corridor along the Huangpu River. In downtown Changning District, a 15-square-meter micro-wetland sits in the middle of a dense residential zone. Part of an UN-recognized biodiversity project, the Habitat Garden supports frogs, hedgehogs and even shy raccoon dogs. It shows how even pocket-sized nature can thrive in the city. Wetlands are vital to Shanghai's survival and sustainability, said Professor Wang Xiangrong, director of the Urban Ecological Planning and Design Research Center at Fudan University. "Coastal wetlands act as natural buffers," Wang explained. "They help protect the city from typhoons, storm surges and saltwater intrusion." Wetlands also provide critical habitat for migratory birds, which are "indicators of environmental quality," he said. "Even micro-wetlands in the city play a big role. They act like sponges and stabilize the ecosystem."

Despite all the progress of nature reserves, pollution, invasive species and illegal dumping remain threats. Still, Shanghai is undeterred in its plans to establish a citywide wetland system that balances ecological protection with urban recreation by 2030. Sun Shan, deputy director of Shanghai's Planning and Natural Resources Bureau, said the city's wetlands strategy must balance protection with development. "We need to respect natural systems and apply precise, zone-based strategies," she said, adding that coastal wetlands act as climate buffers while urban micro-wetlands boost biodiversity and water absorption. Sun called for minimal intervention in river wetlands to preserve natural purification and low-impact recreation, and she highlighted the importance of wetlands on the edge of rural fields to reduce agricultural pollution and offer leisure areas to local residents.

Thirteen wetlands worth a visit 1. Xinyuan Village Wetland (Jinshan District) 金山区新元村湿地 A living example of ancient water management, the patchwork of fields, ponds and levees showcases 1,000-year-old circular irrigation technology.

2. Wengjiabang Wetland (Songjiang District) 松江区翁家浜湿地 Nestled near Tianma Mountain, the scenic site combines mountain and water landscapes, where old rivers and peaks frame a rare inland wetland ecosystem.

3. Shanshen Village Wetland (Qingpu District) 青浦区山深村湿地 The lake-dotted village forms a natural sponge with lush vegetation supporting diverse species while maintaining the traditional wetland-farming lifestyle.

4. Deer Sanctuary Wetland (Chongming District) 崇明区麋鹿苑湿地 Shanghai's only natural habitat for the endangered Père David's deer is a "forest on water" – both an ecological refuge and a wildlife success story.

5. Dianhu Village Wetland (Qingpu District) 青浦区淀湖村湿地 Nicknamed the "Little Amazon of Shanghai," the dense water maze of shaded rivers and thick canopy is a hotspot for kayaking and immersive nature experiences. 6. Wuyou Island Wetland (Qingpu District) 青浦区无忧岛湿地 A mosaic of islands and wet fields, the tranquil landscape features local aquatic crops and showcases traditional Qingpu agricultural biodiversity. 7. Puyuan Wetland (Jiading District) 嘉定区葡园曲水湿地 Known for its vineyards and curving waterways, this patch of countryside offers a blend of farming, wetlands and forest – perfect for amphibians and birds alike. 8. Shuiku Village Wetland (Jinshan District) 金山区水库村湿地 A 6,000-year-old coastal village rich in water culture, with more than 70 small islands and unique lotus and reed wetland landscapes. 9. Hongyao Wetland (Pudong New Area) 浦东新区红窑湿地 A network of clear rivers and ponds in southern Pudong, ideal for ecological restoration and nature-friendly design. 10. Huanglou Wetland (Pudong New Area) 浦东新区黄楼湿地 A hidden forest-wetland corridor near Shanghai Disney Resort, the site blends lush vegetation with crisscrossing canals. 11. Expo Riverside Wetland (Pudong New Area) 浦东新区世博江滩湿地 Transformation of part of the 2010 World Expo Shanghai site integrates water purification systems and biodiversity into a riverside park, offering a model of urban ecological design.

12. Changning Habitat Garden Micro-Wetland (Changning District) 长宁区生境花园小微湿地 The downtown award-winning site turns rainwater into a living stream, attracting hedgehogs and raccoons in a high-density urban setting. 13. Dongtan Wetland (Chongming District) 崇明区东滩湿地 Now a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the expansive estuarine wetland expands eastward every year. It's a globally significant habitat for migratory birds and a natural shield against coastal threats.