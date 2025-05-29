Global mayors unite in Shanghai to forge greener, smarter partnerships

Officlals and experts from 22 countries gather in Shanghai with common goal of deepening ties, sharing experiences, and collaborating on building sustainable urban environments.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Cities are stepping up as key problem-solvers amid growing challenges such as climate change, rapid urbanization and economic pressures. The role was on full display at the Global Mayors Dialogue and the 2025 Shanghai International Friendship Cities Cooperation Forum in Shanghai from Wednesday to Friday. Held under the theme "Green, Low-Carbon, Development – Urban Cooperation for the Future," the forum brought together mayors, government officials, and urban experts from 26 cities in 22 countries. Their common goal was to deepen international ties, share practical experience, and collaborate on building resilient, innovative, and sustainable urban environments. Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng welcomed delegates by underlining the importance of city-level diplomacy. Shanghai has sister-city relations with 95 cities in 59 countries and is committed to further expanding this network, Gong said. "We aim to strengthen our friendship, bringing the people of Shanghai and its sister cities closer," Gong said. "Exchanges will promote development and cooperation for mutual benefit." He outlined four areas of focus for the city's international engagement: expanding economic exchanges, promoting green development, strengthening scientific and technological innovation, and enhancing people-to-people connections through education, culture, and youth engagement.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Cork in Ireland and Shanghai celebrated 20 years of sister-city ties. Cork Mayor Dan Boyle highlighted how the partnership has flourished in areas such as education, healthcare, business and culture. Boyle praised the role of University College Cork and the Confucius Institute in strengthening educational and cultural ties. He noted that many Chinese students in Cork have contributed to the city's diversity and global outlook. Windhoek, the capital of Namibia, marked the 30th anniversary of its partnership with Shanghai. Mayor Ndeshihafela Larandja reflected on the deep historical and contemporary connections between the two cities. "This relationship is not symbolic – it is impactful," she said. She highlighted cultural initiatives such as the Chinese Pavilion in Windhoek's City Centre Park and the naming of Shanghai Street in the city. The forum also served as a platform for expanding city networks. Cooperation agreements were signed between Shanghai and both Vientiane, Laos, and Tbilisi, Georgia. The agreements aim to promote friendly cooperation and exchanges in tourism, culture, education and innovation. Mayor Athsaphangthong Siphandone of Vientiane expressed his optimism regarding the partnership. "Through our cooperation, we hope to see more frequent economic and trade exchanges, enabling us to bring quality Lao products to China, particularly to Shanghai, in areas such as human resource development, tourism, culture and urbanization," he said. The mayor said the China-Laos Railway has handled over 10 million passenger trips, averaging more than 7,000 daily and operating at 60 to 70 percent of its designed capacity. Athens, Greece, which formalized its friendship with Shanghai earlier this year, also brought a strong message of city-led diplomacy. Mayor Haris Doukas called attention to the role of cities as connectors in times of global division. "Cities must take the lead," he said, emphasizing that cities are uniquely positioned to act locally on global challenges such as climate change and urban resilience.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Green development strategies One of the key sub-forums focused on sustainable urban development. Mayors and representatives from cities such as Los Angeles, Marseille, and Hanoi shared experiences in promoting green and low-carbon strategies. Dipreet Sidhu, deputy mayor of international affairs in Los Angeles, discussed the city's response to wildfires and preparations for hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games. She highlighted LA's efforts to use existing venues, expand public transit, and promote sustainable construction. "Los Angeles and Shanghai have been at the forefront of reducing emissions on one of the world's busiest container shipping routes," she said. Michele Rubirola, first deputy mayor of Marseille, invited participants to join the "Marseille Declaration" – a coalition of towns committed to collective climate action. Professor Wu Jiang, of Tongji University, noted that cities around the world, regardless of their development level, face common environmental challenges. "Green, low-carbon, and sustainable development depends not only on technological innovation but also on broad participation across all sectors of society," he told Shanghai Daily.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Empowering youth through urban innovation Another session explored how youth engagement drives urban innovation. Liu Yifeng, general manager of human resources at China's tech giant Tencent, shared how the company partners with young talent to develop inclusive technologies, including voice-assisted search tools for the elderly. "We believe that outstanding young people should not merely follow the wave of technology – they should lead it," Liu said. Other cities also shared success stories. Tbilisi's youth grant program has helped launch nearly 100 startups, according to Deputy Mayor Andria Basilaia. Espoo, Finland, offers youth-led budgeting through its ManiMiitti initiative and runs one of Europe's largest innovation clusters. "In Espoo, young people's ideas don't stay within the classroom walls," Deputy Mayor Merja Narvo-Akkola said. Victoria Woodards, mayor of Tacoma in the US, introduced Jobs 253, a program providing thousands of student job opportunities in green infrastructure.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Lee Kwang Ho, ambassador for international relations of Jeonbuk State in the Republic of Korea, said Wanju launched a youth support program in 2016 to tackle regional decline and youth outflow. The program offers employment, housing and welfare support, helping attract young people back to the area through jobs and startup opportunities. Lee told Shanghai Daily the forum was a valuable platform to share Jeonbuk's experience and strengthen global cooperation through dialogue and innovation. "Friendly relations between countries are rooted in people-to-people connection, and youth exchanges play a vital role in deepening mutual understanding between nations," he added. Li Kaisheng, vice president of the Shanghai Institutes for International Studies, summed up the session. "Young people are more confident, more open, and more adept at leveraging new platforms to reshape mutual perceptions," said Li. "There is infinite potential in the younger generation." Other participating cities also committed to expanding partnerships in green development, innovation and youth engagement. "Let us work hand in hand with our sister cities," Mayor Gong said. "Together, we can build a better tomorrow."