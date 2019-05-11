Overseas Chinese business people finding a new home in Shanghai

A forum on the development of overseas Chinese business people and returnees in Shanghai has been launched in the city to discuss the opportunity and challenges of the domestic and global climate.

Officials from the Shanghai Overseas Chinese Business Association, the forum organizer, said the city welcomes overseas businesspeople and returnees to take part in the Belt and Road initiative, key Shanghai projects and the 2nd China International Import Expo in Shanghai in November.



Duan Zhibai from steelmaker Shagang Group’s European branch said the Belt and Road Initiative provides many opportunities for B&R countries and regions, Chinese businesses and Chinese sate-owned enterprises to strike cooperation deals.