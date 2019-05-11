Expat families run to raise breast cancer awareness

The annual event champions and celebrates the proactive prevention of and recovery from breast cancer.

Ti Gong

More than 3,000 local runners and walkers from countries and regions around the world took part in a global family charity race on Saturday to raise awareness of breast cancer.

Organized at Century Park by the charity organization More Than Aware, the annual event champions and celebrates the proactive prevention of and recovery from breast cancer.

Every year, the race attracts company, school and community teams as well as individual runners.

Each participant made a wellness goal, which was written on the back of their race shirts.

Members of the Shanghai Cancer Recovery Center also attended and interacted with the runners.

Children enjoyed a variety of stimulating activities including face painting, making cookies, coloring and making Mother’s Day cards for Sunday.

Lily Li, a Little Scholar Academy mother and MTA volunteer, handled all of the T-shirt ordering.

“It’s a really big job but it was meaningful and I made some great friends along the way,” Li said.

Money raised by the race will be donated to the Shanghai Cancer Recovery Center.