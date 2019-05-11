Festival time for high-tech park workers

Caohejing extravaganza offers a range of activities ranging from basketball competitions to flower arranging classes through the end of the year.

SSI ļʱ



Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

The 2019 Caohejing Sports Culture Festival opened on Saturday and will run to the end of the year with a variety of sports and cultural programs for people who work at the Caohejing High-Tech Park.

In addition to basketball, football, tennis and ping-pong competitions, tea art, Japanese flower arranging and theatrical performances are among the activities on offer.

There's also a singing contest.

Last year’s festival attracted around 20,000 people to take part in its diverse programs.



Officials also announced that they would be improving the sports facilities and hardware for companies and individuals in the park.

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE