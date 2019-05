Some 100 pregnant women and their families enjoyed a free concert at Putuo District Maternity and Child Health Hospital.

Some 100 pregnant women and their families enjoyed a free concert at Putuo District Maternity and Child Health Hospital on Sunday to celebrate Mother’s Day.

It is the third consecutive year that the hospital has staged a charity concert to ease stress for expectant mothers.

The hospital also offered consultations on breast feeding.

Since the hospital was built 63 years ago, more than 270,000 babies have been delivered.



Putuo District Maternity and Child Health Hospital / Ti Gong