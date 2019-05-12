The meat of matter of a poor diet

Shanghai residents eat too much meat, and not enough grains, vegetables, fruit, dairy products and beans.

Locals eat too much meat, and not enough grains, vegetables, fruit, dairy products and beans, the Shanghai Health Commission said on Sunday at the beginning of the National Nutrition Week.

Various consultations and lectures will be staged to promote healthy diets and cooking.

About 38 percent of local residents’ diet-provided energy comes from fat, much higher than the standard, which is 20 percent.

On average, an adult eats 249.3 grams of vegetables and 107 grams of fruit every day, lower than the standard — 300 to 500 grams of vegetables and 200 to 350 grams of fruit.

“The proper intake of vegetables and fruit can help keep a healthy weight while reducing the risk of heart diseases, diabetes and cancer,” said Zhu Zhenni from the Shanghai Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Officials said they were glad to see a drop of oil and salt intake among the residents, while it is still higher than the recommended level.

The daily intake of oil by Shanghai residents is 36.4 grams, and 7.5 grams for salt, while the standard is 25 grams and 6 grams respectively.

The unhealthy diet results in the high intake of sodium, but insufficient intake of calcium, vitamins A, B1, B2 and C.

The authority said residents should have at least 12 types of food every day and 25 types every week to prevent and reduce chronic diseases.





