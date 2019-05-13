News / Metro

Fire breaks out in residential area

Wang Xiang
Zhou Shengjie
  18:42 UTC+8, 2019-05-13       0
A fire broke out in a downtown residential area south of Yan'an Road Elevated Road at about 6pm, May 13.
Wang Xiang
Zhou Shengjie
  18:42 UTC+8, 2019-05-13       0

Shot by and edited by Zhou Shengjie.

A fire broke out in a downtown residential area south of Yan'an Road Elevated Road at about 6pm, May 13. Firefighters arrived at the scene shortly. The cause of the fire is not yet clear.

The fire has been put out by 7:30pm, according to the fire fighters. One person was rescued from the building and sent to hospital for treatment.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports

EXPLORE SHINE

News

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Viral

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Shanghai Entrepreneurs

2nd Time Moms

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

Book

Education

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

Search
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     