Fire breaks out in residential area

A fire broke out in a downtown residential area south of Yan'an Road Elevated Road at about 6pm, May 13. Firefighters arrived at the scene shortly. The cause of the fire is not yet clear.



The fire has been put out by 7:30pm, according to the fire fighters. One person was rescued from the building and sent to hospital for treatment.