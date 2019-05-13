New store for passengers arriving at Pudong

Sales at the airport's duty-free stores accounted for half of the total sales of domestic duty-free shops last year, according to the airport authority.

Ti Gong

A new duty-free store has opened for passengers arriving at Pudong International Airport.

The 510-square-meter store at the T1 building features 32 perfume and cosmetics brands, 26 boutique brands, 161 cigarette and wine brands and 17 food brands.

The duty-free merchandise also includes skin-care products, sunglasses, leather goods and electronic products.



Another 9,000 square meters of duty-free stores are to open at Pudong's new satellite terminal soon to give it the largest commercial facilities among domestic airports at 17,000 square meters.

The world’s largest satellite terminal building will begin operating in September. On completion, the Pudong airport will be able to handle 80 million passengers a year. Last year it served 74 million passengers.



Sales at the airport's duty-free stores accounted for half of the total sales of domestic duty-free shops in 2018, a 4-percentage-point increase on the year, according to the airport authority.

The airport plans to introduce an additional 19 luxury clothing brands and seven jewelry and watch brands by the end of 2022 with the "most reasonable price among Asian-Pacific airports," the authority said.