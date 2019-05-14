News / Metro

Long lines expected at tourist spots Sunday

Big crowds are expected at tourist attractions across the city on Sunday because of a half-price admission offer for China Tourism Day.
Shanghai’s tourism authorities warned tourists to be prepared for long queues if they plan to visit any of 70 tourist attractions across the city on Sunday because of a half-price admission offer on China Tourism Day.

Long waiting times are expected, and destinations may limit the number of visitors depending on the situation on the day, the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism said.

People are also advised to pay close attention to the details of the offer.

The Huangpu River cruise, which costs 120 yuan (US$17.46) normally, will be 60 yuan on the day, but only for trips between 11am and 5pm.

The 88th floor observatory of Jin Mao Tower will offer discounts between 8:30am and 4:30pm, with night tours excluded.

The discounts at attractions such as Shanghai Century Park, Shanghai Gongqing Forest Park, Shanghai Zoo, China Maritime Museum, Yuehu Sculpture Park, Shanghai Guyi Garden, Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park and Shanghai Film Museum only target adult visitors, according to the administration.

The Shanghai Disney Resort will offer discounted admission after 3pm. The half-price discount of Shanghai Malu Grape Park will last till June 14.

It has become a tradition for major scenic spots in the city to provide half-price tickets on China Tourism Day and during the annual Shanghai Tourism Festival in September.

Visitor numbers are several times normal at some spots like Shanghai Ocean Aquarium and Shanghai Wild Animal Park.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
