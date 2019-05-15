News / Metro

Modern Yuju Opera vies for the Wenhua Award

Xu Wei
  11:57 UTC+8, 2019-05-15       0
Part of the China Art Festival, "Chongdugou" will be staged at Shanghai City Theater on Thursday and Friday.
Xu Wei
  11:57 UTC+8, 2019-05-15       0
The 12th China Art Festival
The 12th China Art Festival

As part of the 12th China Art Festival, modern Yuju Opera “Chongdugou” will be staged at Shanghai City Theater on Thursday and Friday.

Based on real events, the show revolves around the efforts of Ma Haiming, a town chief in Henan Province, to build a tourism industry in his town, Chongdugou. It stars award-winning performer Jia Wenlong as Ma Haiming, a skillful and pragmatic town chief with a sense of humor.

According to Li Shujian with the Henan Yuju Opera Troupe, the script was revised many times to ensure the lives and emotions of the characters are portrayed accurately.

Yuju Opera has a history of more than 300 years. “Chongdugou” premiered in 2017 and has brought joy to many with its unusual, heart-warming story, and multimedia effects portraying the beautiful landscape of the town where it is set.

The opera is in contention for the 16th Wenhua Award, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism’s highest award for professional theater.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
The 12th China Art Festival
The 12th China Art Festival
Special Reports

EXPLORE SHINE

News

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Viral

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Shanghai Entrepreneurs

2nd Time Moms

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

Book

Education

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

Search
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     