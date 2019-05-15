Modern Yuju Opera vies for the Wenhua Award

Part of the China Art Festival, "Chongdugou" will be staged at Shanghai City Theater on Thursday and Friday.

As part of the 12th China Art Festival, modern Yuju Opera “Chongdugou” will be staged at Shanghai City Theater on Thursday and Friday.

Based on real events, the show revolves around the efforts of Ma Haiming, a town chief in Henan Province, to build a tourism industry in his town, Chongdugou. It stars award-winning performer Jia Wenlong as Ma Haiming, a skillful and pragmatic town chief with a sense of humor.

According to Li Shujian with the Henan Yuju Opera Troupe, the script was revised many times to ensure the lives and emotions of the characters are portrayed accurately.

Yuju Opera has a history of more than 300 years. “Chongdugou” premiered in 2017 and has brought joy to many with its unusual, heart-warming story, and multimedia effects portraying the beautiful landscape of the town where it is set.

The opera is in contention for the 16th Wenhua Award, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism’s highest award for professional theater.