Forget the tutus, these women are tough

Ti Gong

The National Ballet of China will present its time-honored ballet drama “The Red Detachment of Women” at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center on June 30 and July 1.

The drama is inspired by the story of Xie Jin’s 1960 film of the same name. It was originally created in 1964 by veteran choreographers Li Chengxiang and Jiang Zuhui and composer Wu Zuqiang as the first full-length Chinese ballet.

Combining Western ballet technique with Chinese folk dancing, the ballet premiered in 1964 to huge acclaim from both critics and audiences.

Since then, more than 3,000 performances have been staged worldwide.

Set in the 1930s, the story of the drama is centered on Wu Qionghua’s growth from a servant girl to a brave and outstanding soldier with the Red Detachment of Women.

Over the passing decades, the ballet drama has impressed generations of Chinese audiences with its touching plot, magnificent stage design and graceful choreography.

According to a strategic agreement reached last year, the National Ballet of China will bring classic ballet dramas to the Shanghai Oriental Art Center for three consecutive years.

“The Red Detachment of Women” is the second classic play of the troupe following last year’s ballet drama “Dunhuang.”





Date: June 30 and July 1, 7:15pm

Tickets: 80-980 yuan

Tel: 6854 1234

Venue: Shanghai Oriental Art Center

Address: 425 Dingxiang Rd