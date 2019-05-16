News / Metro

'Three Monks' proverb hits Shanghai stage

Zhu Ying
  13:50 UTC+8, 2019-05-16       0
The children's theater "Three Monks" makes a welcome appearance at the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center on May 19 and 20.
Zhu Ying
  13:50 UTC+8, 2019-05-16       0
The 12th China Art Festival
The 12th China Art Festival

The children’s theater “Three Monks” makes a welcome appearance at the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center on May 19 and 20.

The play, produced by the China National Theater for Children, is based on an old Chinese proverb, which inspired movie director Xu Jingda to create an animated short film in 1981.

As the proverb goes “One monk will shoulder two buckets of water; two monks will share the load; but when a third one comes, no one will want to fetch water,” it was introduced to encourage children to understand the significance of unity.

The stage version of the “Three Monks” not only continues the original theme, but also adds to the story a new character — the master monk. The plot features three little monks: the naughty, the fat and the thin, who are studying Buddhism under the guidance of their master — a friendly, tolerant and senior monk.

The four stay at a temple on top of the mountain. One hot summer day, no one wants to fetch water from the river at the foot of the mountain even though everybody is thirsty. But a sudden fire forces the three monks to unite and make a concerted effort to put out the blaze.

Combining martial arts, Chinese traditional opera, modern dance and multimedia technology, the theater uses a myriad of creative ways to attract theatre goers, including a semicircular stage with two movable screens, designed by Bao Erwen.

Info

Date: May 19 and 20, 7:30pm

Tickets: 60-380 yuan

Tel: 6473 0123

Address: Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center, 288 Anfu Rd

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
The 12th China Art Festival
The 12th China Art Festival
Special Reports

EXPLORE SHINE

News

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Viral

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Shanghai Entrepreneurs

2nd Time Moms

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

Book

Education

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

Search
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     