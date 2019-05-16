News / Metro

When our city sleeps, they keep working

Wang Rongjiang
  15:19 UTC+8, 2019-05-16       0
For most of us, midnight is the end of a hard work day. But for others, it's just the beginning.
Wang Rongjiang
  15:19 UTC+8, 2019-05-16       0
News in Photos
News in Photos

For most of us, midnight is the end of a hard work day. But for others, it’s just the beginning. Shanghai Daily photographer Wang Rongjiang profiles the people who make our city a home while many of us rest.

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

23:02: A designated driver waits by the roadside for an online call from a drinker who needs to be driven home. 

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

12:07am: Workers bury underground wires to replace overhead cables. Shanghai is constantly upgrading its infrastructure.

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

12:27am: A worker checks the water pipes when the street bustle cools down at midnight. Work is done at night to avoid disrupting our daily routines. 

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

23:59: Two delivery men chat while waiting for online orders.

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

1:11am: An engineer does a geodetic survey on Zhaojiabang Road.

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

1:33am: A shop assistant mops the floor in a 24-hour store.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
News in Photos
News in Photos
Special Reports

EXPLORE SHINE

News

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Viral

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Shanghai Entrepreneurs

2nd Time Moms

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

Book

Education

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

Search
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     