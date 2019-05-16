When our city sleeps, they keep working
For most of us, midnight is the end of a hard work day. But for others, it’s just the beginning. Shanghai Daily photographer Wang Rongjiang profiles the people who make our city a home while many of us rest.
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE
