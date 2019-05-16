News / Metro

7 dead in building collapse

Yang Meiping
Yang Jian
Dong Zhen
Xu Lingchao
  15:24 UTC+8, 2019-05-16
Rescue workers have pulled 21 from the debris of a factory building which was being renovated. 
Yang Meiping
Yang Jian
Dong Zhen
Xu Lingchao
  15:24 UTC+8, 2019-05-16
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

An aerial view of the factory building after it collapsed just before noon on Thursday

Seven people have been declared dead after the collapse of a factory building on Zhaohua Road in Changning District, according to the Shanghai Emergency Management Bureau.

The bureau said workers were renovating the building when the structure suddenly crashed to the ground around 11:20am on Thursday. 

As of 6:10pm on Thursday, 21 people had been pulled out of the debris and rushed to hospital. Two were known to be still trapped in the ruins.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Rescue workers at the site include firefighters and armed police officers. 

According to the Shanghai Observer, at least four of the injured were taken to Huadong Hospital. Two suffered from serious injuries while the others were slightly hurt. Another four are being treated at Huashan Hospital. Both hospitals have opened green channels to treat the rescued as quickly as possible.

Traffic police cordoned off a section of Zhaohua Road to make way for rescue vehicles. 

The structure was in the process of being converted into a commercial and art center, featuring culture, art, music, innovation and fashion.

The accident is under investigation as rescue efforts continue.

SHINE

The site of the accident

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
