Live: Pujiang Serbia Iron Bridge of Innovation

China and Serbia had a good foundation for scientific and technological cooperation in the past. In October 2019, China's Minister of Science and Technology， Wang Zhigang, China, met with Serbia's Minister for Innovation and Technological Development, Serbia Nenad Popović and his delegation, in Belgrade.

Both sides conducted in-depth exchange of views in regards to the implementation of the consensus reached during the meeting between the heads of state, which highlighted the development of scientific and technological innovation and the way forward for bilateral scientific and technological cooperation.

To further deepen Sino-Serbian dialogue and cooperation in science, technology and innovation, organizers were pleased to invite Serbia to participate in the 2020 Pujiang Innovation Forum as the Country of Honor, participating in a series of activities at the forum.

Part of the forum is also held in Belgrade, taking the Pujiang Innovation Forum as a platform to expand high-level innovation cooperation between the two countries and to achieve more mutual benefit and win-win results, thus laying the foundation for a new round of scientific and technological innovation cooperation between the two countries.