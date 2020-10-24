News / Metro

Free, discounted admission to fuel tourism in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region

Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:01 UTC+8, 2020-10-24       0
All 4A and 5A attractions in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region will offer free admission or 50 percent discounts to tourists between November 1 and January 31.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:01 UTC+8, 2020-10-24       0
Free, discounted admission to fuel tourism in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region
Ti Gong

A river snakes through a lush landscape.

Free, discounted admission to fuel tourism in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region
Ti Gong

Vibrant Liuzhou City at night.

All 4A and 5A attractions in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region will offer free admission or 50 percent discounts to tourists between November 1 and January 31, cultural and tourism authorities from Liuzhou City announced in Shanghai.

The move is aimed at boosting winter tourism.

A number of routes showcasing Liuzhou were released in Shanghai on Friday, as local authorities invited tourists from Shanghai to experience the history, natural scenery and culture of ethnic minorities in the city.

More than 40 ethnic minorities such as Zhuang, Miao, Yao and Dong live in the city. 

Free, discounted admission to fuel tourism in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region
Ti Gong

Liuzhou City.

Free, discounted admission to fuel tourism in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region
Ti Gong

Ethnic dancers perform in Shanghai.

Free, discounted admission to fuel tourism in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region
Ti Gong

Dancers showcase traditional costumes.

The routes range from one to three days. 

A natural scenery route will take visitors to the Dalongtan Scenic Area, Laojun Cave Scenic Area and Mengwu Miao Village, as well as a night cruise tour of Liujiang River. The history and culture-themed route includes stops such as Liuzhou City Museum, Bailian Cave Archaeological Site Park, Liuhou Park, Liuzhou Industrial Museum and Yaobu Ancient Town.

They have been recommended by the Liuzhou City Administration of Culture, Radio and Television, and Tourism in Shanghai.

Another route will allow tourists to appreciate bauhinia flowers, and  Liuhou Park, Panlong Mountain Park, Yaobu Ancient Town and Citizens' Square.

Traditional ethnic Miao performances are also recommended.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     