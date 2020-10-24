Free, discounted admission to fuel tourism in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region

All 4A and 5A attractions in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region will offer free admission or 50 percent discounts to tourists between November 1 and January 31.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

All 4A and 5A attractions in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region will offer free admission or 50 percent discounts to tourists between November 1 and January 31, cultural and tourism authorities from Liuzhou City announced in Shanghai.

The move is aimed at boosting winter tourism.

A number of routes showcasing Liuzhou were released in Shanghai on Friday, as local authorities invited tourists from Shanghai to experience the history, natural scenery and culture of ethnic minorities in the city.

More than 40 ethnic minorities such as Zhuang, Miao, Yao and Dong live in the city.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

The routes range from one to three days.

A natural scenery route will take visitors to the Dalongtan Scenic Area, Laojun Cave Scenic Area and Mengwu Miao Village, as well as a night cruise tour of Liujiang River. The history and culture-themed route includes stops such as Liuzhou City Museum, Bailian Cave Archaeological Site Park, Liuhou Park, Liuzhou Industrial Museum and Yaobu Ancient Town.

They have been recommended by the Liuzhou City Administration of Culture, Radio and Television, and Tourism in Shanghai.

Another route will allow tourists to appreciate bauhinia flowers, and Liuhou Park, Panlong Mountain Park, Yaobu Ancient Town and Citizens' Square.

Traditional ethnic Miao performances are also recommended.

