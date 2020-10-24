Restrictions to non-Shanghai plates to be expanded

Cars with non-Shanghai plates will face more restrictions on the city's elevated roads and tunnels in the urban areas from next month and further restrictions from next May.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Cars with non-Shanghai plates will not be able to use most of the elevated roads in urban parts of Shanghai from 7am to 8pm on workdays from November 2, Shanghai police announced on Saturday.

Also, from the first workday after the Labor Day holiday next year, cars with non-Shanghai plates will not be able to enter the area within the Inner Ring Road on workdays.

Police said the new measures will relieve traffic congestion and keep better order.

The elevated roads covered are:

Yan’an Elevated Road, east of the Outer Ring Road,

North-South Elevated Road, from Huma Road to Luban Overpass,

Yixian Elevated Road,

Humin Elevated Road,

Middle Ring Road,

Huaxia Elevated Road,

Luoshan Elevated Road,

Resort Elevated Road from the Middle Ring Road to Xiupu Road,

Inner Ring Road, except the parts from the on-ramp at Zhongshan Road N2 to the off-ramp at Jinxiu Road of the inner circle, and from the on-ramp at Jinxiu Road to the off-ramp at Huangxing Road of the outer circle,

Longdong Elevated Road from Luoshan Road to the Middle Ring Road,

Hongmei Elevated Road from the Middle Ring Road to the Outer Ring Road,

Beidi Road Tunnel,

Nanpu Bridge,

Lupu Bridge, and

Yan’an Road E. Tunnel.

Cars using temporary plates, driven by learner drivers, and taxis carrying no passengers will also be subject to the restrictions.

The restrictions don’t apply on weekends and national holidays, police said.