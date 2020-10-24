News / Metro

Restrictions to non-Shanghai plates to be expanded

Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  17:58 UTC+8, 2020-10-24       0
Cars with non-Shanghai plates will face more restrictions on the city's elevated roads and tunnels in the urban areas from next month and further restrictions from next May.
Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  17:58 UTC+8, 2020-10-24       0
Restrictions to non-Shanghai plates to be expanded
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Working to reduce traffic congestion.

Cars with non-Shanghai plates will not be able to use most of the elevated roads in urban parts of Shanghai from 7am to 8pm on workdays from November 2, Shanghai police announced on Saturday.

Also, from the first workday after the Labor Day holiday next year, cars with non-Shanghai plates will not be able to enter the area within the Inner Ring Road on workdays.

Police said  the new measures will relieve traffic congestion and keep better order.

The elevated roads covered are:

  • Yan’an Elevated Road, east of the Outer Ring Road,
  • North-South Elevated Road, from Huma Road to Luban Overpass,
  • Yixian Elevated Road,
  • Humin Elevated Road,
  • Middle Ring Road,
  • Huaxia Elevated Road,
  • Luoshan Elevated Road,
  • Resort Elevated Road from the Middle Ring Road to Xiupu Road,
  • Inner Ring Road, except the parts from the on-ramp at Zhongshan Road N2 to the off-ramp at Jinxiu Road of the inner circle, and from the on-ramp at Jinxiu Road to the off-ramp at Huangxing Road of the outer circle,
  • Longdong Elevated Road from Luoshan Road to the Middle Ring Road,
  • Hongmei Elevated Road from the Middle Ring Road to the Outer Ring Road,
  • Beidi Road Tunnel,
  • Nanpu Bridge,
  • Lupu Bridge, and
  • Yan’an Road E. Tunnel.

Cars using temporary plates, driven by learner drivers, and taxis carrying no passengers will also be subject to the restrictions.

The  restrictions don’t apply on weekends and national holidays, police said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     