5 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

The city reported five new imported coronavirus cases on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

The city reported five new imported coronavirus cases on Saturday, while three patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Saturday morning.

The first patient is a Chinese working in the Philippines who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on October 21.

The second and third patient are British father and son living in Hungary who arrived at the Shanghai airport on October 21.

The fourth patient is a Argentinean who arrived at the Shanghai airport on October 22.

The fifth patient is a French who arrived at the Shanghai airport on October 22.

All the new cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 44 close contacts on the same planes with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

So far, of all the 786 imported cases, 699 have been discharged upon recovery and 87 are still hospitalized.

Five imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported during the last 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 342 local cases, 335 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.