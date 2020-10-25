City's centenarians reveal secrets to long, happy life

Shanghai has a record number of centenarians, surpassing 3,000 for the first time, and it also boasts four centenarian couples, another record.

Shanghai has a record number of centenarians, surpassing 3,000 for the first time, and it also boasts four centenarian couples, another record, the city's civil affairs authorities announced on Sunday.

Xu Suzhen, 113, is the city's oldest resident. She lives at the Ruijin No.2 Road Subdistrict in Huangpu District. Xu has taken the crown for three consecutive years.

Chen Jie / SHINE

Shanghai has two men aged 110 years old, the oldest men in the city. They live at Datuan Town in the Pudong New Area and Hongqiao Town in Minhang District.

In total, 20 centenarians were honored with "longevity stars" by the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau, which has released the list for 13 years in a row.

Sunday marks the Double Ninth Festival, a day to cherish the elderly.

Among the 10 female "longevity stars," the Jiangning Road Subdistrict in Jing'an District has three, aged 110, 109 and 108.

The city's oldest centenarian couple has a combined aged of 203 years. The husband is 103 years old, and his wife 100. They live at Sanlin Town in the Pudong New Area.

The centenarians said the key to their longevity is a regular schedule.

Zhou Lingdi, 102, sticks to a rigorous routine every day.

"I get up at 5am, and go to bed at 6pm by the latest," said Zhou.

"After I get up, I take a stroll near home every day. I cook and wash clothing myself, and I like reading newspapers. I eat steamed buns for breakfast, and noodle and rice soup as dinner.

"I am happy in life, and my daughter-in-law visits me twice daily, taking good care of me," Zhou added.



Ying Fulin, 100, said "sports and a regular schedule are both important to longevity."

"I don't eat too much for whatever the food, it is not good for the stomach, it is best to be 80 percent full instead of 100 percent," she said. "Also avoid fried foods.

"Some people stay up late, watching TV and the computer at midnight, which is not good for health.

"Visit the doctor if you feel ill," she added. "Don't neglect small symptoms, it may be too late when they develop. Pay attention when you feel slightly uncomfortable."

Yin Zaiji, 102, has his own recipe for longevity.

"I have red date soup every day when I get up, and do proper exercises," he said. "After breakfast, I take a stroll outside.

"I keep a regular schedule every day. I like vinegar when having meals as I believe vinegar is good for the health."

The number of centenarians keeps increasing rapidly in the city.

By the end of September this year, Shanghai had a record 3,009 people who reached the 100-year-old milestone, compared with 2,729 by the end of last year.

In 1953, the city only had one centenarian. The figure surpassed 1,000 in 2011. In 2017, it touched 2,000, and it hit 2,500 the next year.

Between 2000 and 2019, the number of centenarians in Shanghai surged 7.9 times, with an average annual growth rate of 12.2 percent, the bureau said.

The annual growth rate of male centenarians in the city hit 15.77 percent on average over the past 19 years, higher than the 11.39 percent that of female, according to the bureau.

Among the 3,009 centenarians by the end of last month, 73.98 percent were female. In terms of age, 97.3 percent were between 100 and 105, and 2.6 percent from 106 to 110. It was 0.1 percent for 111 and above.

The Pudong New Area had 626 centenarians, followed by Huangpu, Xuhui, Jing'an and Hongkou districts. Their centenarians accounted for 55 percent of the city's total, according to the bureau.

The Sichuan Rd N. Subdistrict in Hongkou, Ruijin No.2 Road Subdistrict in Huangpu, North Bund Subdistrict in Hongkou, Fenglin Road Subdistrict and Tianping Road Subdistrict in Xuhui District had the largest number of centenarians.

The city also had 1,949 people aged 99, the centenarians-to-be, by the end of September.

Shanghai is a "city of longevity" as a city can claim that title crown when it has seven centenarians for every 100,000 people. Shanghai met the criteria for the first time since 2010, and it had 18.6 centenarians per 100,000 people as of 2019.

