News / Metro

Medical staff keep an eye on youth myopia

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  14:30 UTC+8, 2020-10-25       0
Shanghai's Ai'er Eye Hospital's new Jiading District branch carried out free consultations over the weekend.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  14:30 UTC+8, 2020-10-25       0
Medical staff keep an eye on youth myopia
Ti Gong

A boy undergoes an eye check in Jiading District over the weekend.

Shanghai's Ai'er Eye Hospital's has set up a branch in Jiading District.

It carried out free consultations over the weekend offering health check-ups and education for eye disease prevention and control among local residents, as well as people from the Yangtze River Delta region.

Doctors said child and youth myopia was of most concern among those who attended. The rate of myopia among primary and middle school students in Jiading is 52.5 percent. The district authority plans to reduce the rate by 0.5 percent annually through early intervention and treatment.

Due to long-term screen exposure during this year’s novel coronavirus epidemic, a study covering 14,532 students in nine provinces, conducted by the Ministry of Education, found the rate of myopia had increased by 11.7 percent within the past six months, compared with the end of 2019.

Doctors said students should control time used on screen, and become active outdoors.

Medical staff keep an eye on youth myopia
Ti Gong

A woman takes her daughter for an eye check.

Medical staff keep an eye on youth myopia
Ti Gong

An elderly woman asks about cataracts.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     