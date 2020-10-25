Runners put best feet forward for Double Ninth Festival

More than 600 people ran up the stairs of an office building in Jing'an District on Sunday to celebrate the Double Ninth Festival.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Also called the Chongyang Festival, it is a day to cherish the elderly. There are many traditional customs on the day including climbing mountains and enjoying chrysanthemum.

To celebrate the festival, the 2020 Jing’an Vertical Marathon kicked off on Sunday morning in the Daning Business Center.

Before they climbed the building, the runners took part in an orienteering event comprising six landmarks, including Daning Park and Daning Music Plaza, in the Daning community.

According to Yu Biao, director of the Jing’an Sports Bureau, it’s the first vertical running event in Jing’an after the COVID-19 outbreak. It aims to encourage local people to take part in sports activities as well as display Daning’s good environment, he said.