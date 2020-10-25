News / Metro

Runners put best feet forward for Double Ninth Festival

Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:44 UTC+8, 2020-10-25       0
More than 600 people ran up the stairs of an office building in Jing'an District on Sunday to celebrate the Double Ninth Festival.
Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:44 UTC+8, 2020-10-25       0
Runners put best feet forward for Double Ninth Festival
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

More than 600 people took part in the running event.

Runners put best feet forward for Double Ninth Festival
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The runners climb 17 floors.

More than 600 people ran up the stairs of an office building in Jing’an District on Sunday to celebrate the Double Ninth Festival.

Also called the Chongyang Festival, it is a day to cherish the elderly. There are many traditional customs on the day including climbing mountains and enjoying chrysanthemum.

To celebrate the festival, the 2020 Jing’an Vertical Marathon kicked off on Sunday morning in the Daning Business Center. 

Before they climbed the building, the runners took part in an orienteering event comprising six landmarks, including Daning Park and Daning Music Plaza, in the Daning community.

According to Yu Biao, director of the Jing’an Sports Bureau, it’s the first vertical running event in Jing’an after the COVID-19 outbreak. It aims to encourage local people to take part in sports activities as well as display Daning’s good environment, he said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     