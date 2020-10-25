Free "longevity noodles' for elderly at temple

The Jade Buddha Temple offered free "longevity noodles" to the elderly on Sunday to celebrate the Double Ninth Festival.

Elderly residents have longevity noodles for free at the temple on Sunday. Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Elderly residents have longevity noodles for free at the temple on Sunday. Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Doctors offer free medical consultations for elderly residents at the temple. Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Elderly residents write down their best wishes on red papers and pray for them. Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The Jade Buddha Temple offered free "longevity noodles" to the elderly on Sunday to celebrate the Double Ninth Festival.

The festival, held on the ninth day of the ninth lunar month in China, is a day when respects are paid to senior citizens. It is also called Chongyang Festival.

The temple was free to enter for the elderly, and as well as free veggie noodles they were also offered Chongyang sticky cakes.

Doctors provided free medical consultations for the elderly at the temple.

Visitors could also write down their best wishes on red paper to pray for themselves and their beloved ones.