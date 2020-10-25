News / Metro

Free "longevity noodles' for elderly at temple

The Jade Buddha Temple offered free "longevity noodles" to the elderly on Sunday to celebrate the Double Ninth Festival.
  • Meals are served at the Jade Buddha Temple.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

  • Elderly residents have longevity noodles for free at the temple on Sunday.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

  • Elderly residents have longevity noodles for free at the temple on Sunday.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

  • Doctors offer free medical consultations for elderly residents at the temple.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

  • Elderly residents write down their best wishes on red papers and pray for them.

    Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The festival, held on the ninth day of the ninth lunar month in China, is a day when respects are paid to senior citizens. It is also called Chongyang Festival.

The temple was free to enter for the elderly, and as well as free veggie noodles they were also offered Chongyang sticky cakes.

Doctors provided free medical consultations for the elderly at the temple. 

Visitors could also write down their best wishes on red paper to pray for themselves and their beloved ones.

