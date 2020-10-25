Shanghai police vow to safeguard import expo

Police have already stepped up security management of the area where the expo is going to be held.

Ti Gong

Shanghai police have vowed to maximize their efforts to safeguard the third China International Import Expo at a ceremony on Sunday.

More than 800 representatives of the city’s police officers and their assistants attended the ceremony held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center, the venue of the expo, and took the vow.

Police said they have already stepped up security management of the area where the expo is going to be held.

They will also offer better services for exhibitors and visitors including identity checks and parking.

This year’s import expo will be held from November 5 to 10.

Ti Gong