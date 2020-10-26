11 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

The city reported 11 new imported coronavirus cases on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning.

The first patient is a Chinese studying in the UK who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on October 23.

The second and third patients are Chinese working in Ethiopia who arrived at the Shanghai airport on October 20.

The fourth patient is a Chinese living in Spain who arrived at the Shanghai airport on October 20.

The fifth patient is a Chinese studying in Japan who arrived at the Shanghai airport on October 22.

The sixth patient is a Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the Shanghai airport on October 12.

The seventh patient is a Chinese working in Pakistan who arrived at the Shanghai airport on October 23.

The eighth patient is a Chinese studying in the UK who arrived at the Shanghai airport on October 24.

The ninth patient is a Serbian who arrived at the Shanghai airport on October 24.

The 10th patient is a Chinese living in Egypt who arrived at the Shanghai airport on October 24.

The 11th patient is a Yemeni living in Italy who arrived at the Shanghai airport on October 24.

All the new cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 200 close contacts with them on the same planes have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, 11 patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery, according to the commission.

So far, of all the 797 imported cases, 710 have been discharged upon recovery and 87 are still hospitalized.

Six imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported during the last 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 342 local cases, 335 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.