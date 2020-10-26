More buses to cater for disabled passengers

More than 2,000 buses are being added to Shanghai's fleet this year that will allow easier access for passengers in wheelchairs and with drivers providing additional help.

More than 2,000 buses specially designed for passengers with disabilities will be added to the city’s fleet by the end of the year, according to the transport commission.

At a ceremony at Shenkun bus station in Minhang District on Monday, volunteers from the city’s disabled people’s federation were invited to experience the services provided by the China International Import Exhibition special bus.

When drivers see a passenger in wheelchair, they can lower the bus body by 8 centimeters and a floor section is extended to enable the passenger to board.

During the journey, the passenger will stay in a clear area on the bus, facing backward to avoid injuries if the vehicles stops suddenly. On arrival at their destination, drivers will also help passengers get off.

By the end of this year, there will be around 4,000 such buses, or 23 percent of the total. Passengers can also search for bus schedules on the Suishenban app to plan their outings.

The new service will be trialed on shuttle buses during this year’s CIIE and gradually introduced to the public, according to Jiushi Bus Group.

A volunteer named Fang said the new service will make it easier for her to take trips.

“I seldom go out without the help of my husband because of the inconvenience. With the new bus service, I can travel by myself like normal people do, which I think is mentally constructive for the disabled as most of us suffer from a feeling of inferiority,” she said.

Shanghai’s road transport office said there was still a long way to go in improving overall services, including adding more self-service facilities and reaching more groups with sight and hearing problems.