News / Metro

Young talent follow in master's footsteps

Li Qian
Li Qian
  21:04 UTC+8, 2020-10-26       0
Awards presented in translator's childhood home of Zhoupu to nine scholars and experts for outstanding performances in the 2019 Fu Lei Young Translation Talent Development Plan.
Li Qian
Li Qian
  21:04 UTC+8, 2020-10-26       0
Young talent follow in masters footsteps
Ti Gong

Scholars are presented with their awards in the 2019 Fu Lei Young Translation Talent Development Plan.

A Chinese-French legal dictionary and translation studies of French literature from a century ago are among the fruits of a local Chinese-French translation program to carry forward the spirit of renowned Chinese translator Fu Lei.

Over the weekend, nine scholars and experts were awarded in Fu’s childhood home of Zhoupu Town in the Pudong New Area for outstanding performances in the 2019 Fu Lei Young Translation Talent Development Plan.

“I’m so proud to be part of such an authorized program under the name of Fu. It’s widely believed that without Fu, Balzac’s name would not have been known in China,” said Zhao Zhiyong, a French teacher at the School of Foreign Studies of the East China University of Political Science and Law.

Sun Yue, a French teacher at the Nanjing University of Finance and Economics, said he heard about the program last summer and didn’t hesitate to file an application.

“I was attracted by Fu’s name in the program. As one who has studied French for nearly 20 years, I have a deep reverence for Fu,” he said. “Also, I found that the program was held in Fu’s childhood home of Zhoupu. It’s an academic event deeply rooted in local culture.”

Sun said his study on French translations of ancient Chinese classics will be published soon.

Chen Mingming, vice chairman of the Translators Association of China, said the program helps discover young talented translators that he hopes will promote China-France cultural exchanges.

Huang Wei, director of the Pudong Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, said the second year of the program has been launched. Based on the program, Pudong will further promote Fu’s spirit across the district, she said.

Fu (1908-1966), also known to many Western readers by the name Fou Lei, translated works by more than 40 French and English authors including those of Balzac, Romain Rolland and Bertrand Russell.

Born in Hangtou in Pudong, he moved with his mother to Zhoupu in 1912 and lived there until he was 19.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     