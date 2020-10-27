3 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

The city reported three new imported coronavirus cases on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

The city reported three new imported coronavirus cases on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

The first patient is a Philippine national who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on October 23.

The second patient is a Ukrainian who arrived at the Shanghai airport on October 13.

The third patient is a British who arrived at the Shanghai airport on October 24.

All the new cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 198 close contacts on the same planes with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile one patient was discharged from hospital upon recovery. So far, of all the 800 imported cases, 711 have been discharged upon recovery and 89 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported during the last 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 342 local cases, 335 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.