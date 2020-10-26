Legendary black diamond lands in Shanghai for CIIE

The 88-carat Korloff Noir will be on display at the China International Import Expo and then be put on show at Korloff's boutique at L'Avenue Mall in Shanghai.

Korloff Noir, a legendary 88-carat black diamond from France, has arrived in Shanghai, ahead of the third China International Import Expo.

The flight that carried the diamond landed at Pudong International Airport on October 23, and the diamond — said to be the one of the world's largest known precious stones — was released from the Customs on Monday.

It was transported to the Greenland Global Commodity Trading Hub, an all-year exhibition and trading service platform for the import expo, and will be put on show at the CIIE pavilion of the French company Korloff.

The diamond, said to be worth US$37 million, will be put on display at Korloff’s boutique at L'Avenue Mall in Shanghai after the expo, which will be held from November 5 to 10.

By Sunday, CIIE exhibits worth more than US$15 million had entered the city, according to Shanghai Customs.