No more excuses for residents not doing exercises

  11:45 UTC+8, 2020-10-27       0
Nine more walkways for residents will be completed by the end of November, while the construction of two sports fields and 10 exercise venues is underway. 
The construction of nine walkways for residents will be completed by the end of November, according to Jiading’s sports administration.

The construction of two sports fields and 10 exercise venues is also underway.

A gateball field is under construction near Taifu Road in Anting Town. With an area of 500 square meters, the field will be equipped with complete elements of a standard court for practice and competitions.

“I hope the gateball field will be set up as soon as possible as we are short of such a facility for a long time,” said Ge Jinlong, a 68-year-old member of the Fangtai Gateball Team in Anting.

In May, the Fangtai Public Sports Field near the junction of Yuanqi Road and Bao’an Highway was dismantled due to the construction of Xiaogen Road. In order to provide an exercise venue for residents, the local sports authority decided to set up the gateball field and double the size of a sports field to the south of Bao’an Highway to 1,000 square meters. Construction is due to be finished in November.

Renovation of Taichen Public Sports Field at the junction of Qiyue Road and Qixiu Road in Xuhang Town is underway. In operation since 2008, the sports field was in a poor condition.

With an investment of 710,000 yuan (US$106,500), the renovation includes changing a tennis court into a five-a-side soccer field.

Also in Xuhang Town, a walkway beside Tangjiabang Park and five sports venues near communities will be set up.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
