News / Metro

Wang helps villagers in Yunnan out of poverty

Tong Wangyue
Tong Wangyue
  11:49 UTC+8, 2020-10-27       0
Every day, Wang Lianghua is busy assisting poverty-stricken areas in southwest China's Yunnan Province.
Tong Wangyue
Tong Wangyue
  11:49 UTC+8, 2020-10-27       0

Every day, Wang Lianghua is busy assisting poverty-stricken areas in southwest China’s Yunnan Province.

Since he arrived in Yunnan from Jiading in 2018, he has driven sales of agricultural products worth 160 million yuan (US$24 million).

Wang was appointed as deputy head of Mouding County, a poverty-stricken mountainous area in central Yunnan.

In his first two months, Wang visited seven towns and 89 villages across the county, revealing the reason of the slow pace of its industrial development.

In the village of Yunlong in Xinqiao Town, Wang coordinated project funds, set up water and electricity facilities, excavated roads and transferred 800-mu (53-hectare) land for planting of pomegranates, so that the income of villagers has been increased.

Led by Wang, Xinqiao has built 122 greenhouses for mushrooms and two packaging production lines. Technical cooperation was carried out with Shanghai Academy of Agricultural Sciences, and a Tan Qi Workshop was established to enhance the cooperation.

Local enterprises planted high-end edible fungi, such as baishen (白参) and jin’er (金耳), and cooperated with Shanghai enterprises to sell them in stores and through online platforms.

Since then, three industrial chains — edible fungi, pig breeding and Sanhua plums — have been set up, and a Shanghai-Yunnan industrial park and an e-commerce platform are established to assist farmers.

Wang and his projects promote the sales of produce that includes Xiahei Grape, Mouding fermented tofu and ham made by Yi Autonomous Prefecture in Yunnan.

Sales of mushrooms, pomegranates, green shell eggs, fermented tofu, Yunnan red pears and ecological fruit and vegetables have achieved a total sales of more than 160 million yuan for the county.

Wang has been seen at the construction site of every poverty assistance project. Before the implementation, he carried out front-line investigations and surveys. During the implementation, he coordinated and supervised the projects.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     