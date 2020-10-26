Merger opens a new chapter for the hospital

Ruijin Hospital integrated its north campus and Ruijin Hospital Cancer (Proton) Center to form the Ruijin Hospital North Branch last month in Jiading.

Ruijin Hospital, which has a history of 113 years, has opened a new chapter to realize integrated and high-quality development by deepening reform of the management system and mechanism of top-level hospitals in suburbs.

After the merger, better medical and health services will be provided for residents not only in the city, but also in the Yangtze River Delta region to realize the “Healthy Shanghai 2030” and “Healthy China 2030” initiatives.

Ning Guang, president of Ruijin Hospital, said the general hospital in Huangpu District will implement integrated operation and homogenized medical treatment for the north campus and actively expand the cooperation of closely connected medical association and specialized medical association on the original basis, so as to further improve regional medical and health service capacity.

The new north branch will actively promote the construction of Ruijin-Jiading closely connected medical association and establish a health service system of “one body, two wings and seven centers.”

Ruijin Hospital also signed a cooperation agreement with Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd and AI enterprise SenseTime Technology. Ruijin Internet R&D innovation center and lifecycle key laboratory were inaugurated as well.