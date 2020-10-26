News / Metro

Preparations underway for census in the district

Qian Tong
Qian Tong
  11:51 UTC+8, 2020-10-27       0
Nearly 12,000 workers are starting the census in 12 townships and subdistricts with more than 8,000 neighborhoods in Jiading.
Qian Tong
Qian Tong
  11:51 UTC+8, 2020-10-27       0

Nearly 12,000 workers are starting the census in 12 townships and subdistricts with more than 8,000 neighborhoods.

Data will be collected including names, ID numbers, gender, marital status, education and profession.

“With the wide application of intelligent equipment, the workload has been greatly reduced,” said Li Lianzhu, of the Yulan No. 1 Community in Anting Town.

Li took part in the sixth national census in 2010 when she and her colleagues used pen and paper to collect the data. Nowadays, collectors use smartphones or tablets to input information, and residents can also use WeChat to submit information themselves.

At some communities, WeChat groups have been set up for data collectors to guide residents to submit the information correctly.

Shanghai began preparations for the census in January but they were interrupted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The city government says the results will be used to set medium-term and long-term plans for the city and help with setting public policies in urban management and civil affairs.

Citizens’ private information should be protected and kept secret. Sales of personal information are banned, and there will be tough punishments on offenders, the government said.

Expats will be part of the census, with staff visiting them at their homes.

China conducts a national population census every 10 years, with the last census in the world’s most populous country finding that its population had increased to 1.37 billion.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Wechat
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     