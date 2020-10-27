News / Metro

Jincheng launches tourism campaign in Shanghai

The ancient city in Shanxi Province boasts a rich history and culture, as well as a large collection of castles.
The city of Jincheng, in north China's Shanxi Province, launched a tourism campaign in Shanghai in preparation for its autumn and winter tourism season and Spring Festival holiday tourism market. 

The Jincheng City Administration of Culture and Tourism signed a cooperation agreement with Shanghai-based online travel operator Trip.com on Monday, and travel agencies from the two cities also inked deals to deepen cooperation. 

Jincheng's rich cultural and tourism resources and its ancient castles were promoted in Shanghai. 

The city is one of the birthplaces of ancient Chinese civilization. It is also home to 117 ancient castles.

The largest ancient castle cluster in north China, formed in the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) and Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), displays the splendor of Chinese history and culture. In 2018, Jincheng started a List of World Heritage application for its castles. 

Jincheng has rich natural scenery resources, and it is expected that the two cities will strengthen exchanges in cultural and tourism to boost the prosperous development of their cultural and tourism industries together, said Zhang Qi, deputy director of the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism. 

Liang Liping, vice mayor of Jincheng, said the city invites Shanghai tourists to experience the long history and beauty of ancient architecture in Jincheng. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
