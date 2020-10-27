Live: 2020 Green Technology Bank Summit Forum

Live: 2020 Green Technology Bank Summit Forum

Green Technology Bank Summit Forum - Innovation-driven Green Development: Accelerating the Construction of a Market-oriented Green Technology Innovation System
The Green Technology Bank has been established for the execution of important measures proposed in the National Plan of China for the Implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Under the theme of Innovation-Driven, Green Development—Accelerating the Construction of a Market-Oriented Green Technology Innovation System, the Green Technology Bank Forum 2020 covers topics such as the construction of a green technology innovation system, local and international green technology cooperation as well as regional green development practices, from the perspectives of science, technology and finance. The forum strives to create an international platform for idea exchange, experience sharing and promotion of cooperation in the field of green development.

