7 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

The city reported seven new imported coronavirus cases on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

The city reported seven new imported coronavirus cases on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

The first patient is a Chinese studying in France who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on October 26.

The second patient, a Serbian, together with the third patient, a Chinese studying in Switzerland, arrived at the Shanghai airport on October 26 on the same flight.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in Britain who arrived at the Shanghai airport on October 26.

The fifth patient is a Chinese working in Ethiopia who arrived at the Shanghai airport on October 13.

The sixth patient, a Chinese working in Saudi Arabia, and the seventh patient, an Australian living in the United Arab Emirates, arrived at the Shanghai airport on October 26 on the same flight.

All the new cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 243 close contacts on the same planes with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile two patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery. So far, of all the 807 imported cases, 713 have been discharged upon recovery and 94 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

No new locally transmitted or suspected cases were reported during the last 24 hours, according to the commission.

Of all the 342 local cases, 335 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.