Shanghai welfare lottery raises 20 billion yuan

Since its inception back in 1987, the city's welfare lottery has raised billions of yuan to fund projects for local seniors, orphans and people with disabilities.

Sun Dan

As of July, Shanghai has collected more than 20 billion yuan (US$2.98 billion) in public welfare funds since the city's welfare lottery was launched in 1987, civil affairs authorities said on Wednesday.

The city's welfare lottery funds are used to support the elderly, the disabled, orphans and needy people. Lottery sales also cover jackpots.

“These include projects in the support of poverty-stricken areas in China, the addition of beds to senior homes, senior meal services, the support of disabled children, the construction and expansion of social welfare institutes, welfare centers for children, medical assistance and help for the needy," said Mei Zhe, deputy director of the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau.

More than 6.09 billion yuan of remaining public welfare funds were used in various public welfare projects between 2009 when the city's lottery management regulations went into effect and 2019, according to the bureau.

Among them, 3.81 billion yuan was used on senior-related projects, and 367 million yuan on projects for the disabled. A total of 1.73 billion yuan was used in various livelihood programs.

A new welfare lottery was launched on Wednesday and is being sold in the Pudong New Area on a trial basis.

Buyers can pick one to 10 numbers randomly, from 80 numbers in total, and make multiple purchases, each priced at 2 yuan, according to the Shanghai Welfare Lottery Center. The jackpot will reach 5 million yuan.

Sales will be expanded to welfare lottery outlets nationwide.